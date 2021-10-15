Charlie Constable marks in front of James Worpel during Geelong's round three clash with the Hawks on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has cut young midfielder Charlie Constable, with rival clubs now able to pick him up as a delisted free agent.

Constable - who has a career high of 31 disposals in a game - played the first three matches of 2021, but failed to break back into the side again.

He joins Oscar Brownless, Ben Jarvis, Stefan Okunbor and Cameron Taheny as Cats delistings.

"We have had open dialogue with Charlie over the past two years in regards to him looking for greater opportunity at another club," Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"We believe Charlie is a good player, but we have a number of players that play a similar role. We are hoping that allowing Charlie to become a free agent may help him find a new club. We would like to thank Charlie for his significant contribution on and off the field. He has been a strong leader, he is a quality person and has been an exceptional clubman over time at Geelong."