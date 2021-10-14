AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- 77.5 points per game is the lowest on average since 1966 (other than 2020's shorter quarters)

- 'The game is moving into a lower scoring phase'

- Tony Lockett and Jason Dunstall would have reached 58 goals by the bye in some seasons, but 58 was enough for Harry McKay to win the Coleman Medal

- Are ruck nominations costing ball movement?

- We might get some more movement of ball' if there was a stricter holding the ball

In this episode ...

0:00 – 2021 was the lowest scoring season in over 50 years

2:04 – The 21st century dynasty sides demonstrate the scoring drop-off

3:27 – Why scoring has dropped off recently

5:44 – Brad Scott may try to fulfil Steve Hocking's vision

6:58 – Harry McKay's 58 goals was the lowest Coleman Medal tally since 1965

10:05 – Buddy 'will be the last player to kick 100 goals'

10:58 – How the AFL could try to improve scoring levels

12:55 – Why tightening up 'holding the ball' would help