IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join the dots on one of football's big issues.
- 77.5 points per game is the lowest on average since 1966 (other than 2020's shorter quarters)
- 'The game is moving into a lower scoring phase'
- Tony Lockett and Jason Dunstall would have reached 58 goals by the bye in some seasons, but 58 was enough for Harry McKay to win the Coleman Medal
- Are ruck nominations costing ball movement?
- We might get some more movement of ball' if there was a stricter holding the ball
In this episode ...
0:00 – 2021 was the lowest scoring season in over 50 years
2:04 – The 21st century dynasty sides demonstrate the scoring drop-off
3:27 – Why scoring has dropped off recently
5:44 – Brad Scott may try to fulfil Steve Hocking's vision
6:58 – Harry McKay's 58 goals was the lowest Coleman Medal tally since 1965
10:05 – Buddy 'will be the last player to kick 100 goals'
10:58 – How the AFL could try to improve scoring levels
12:55 – Why tightening up 'holding the ball' would help