THE Western Bulldogs are not expected to take further action regarding an alleged incident on the Gold Coast involving Bailey Smith which has led to a complaint to police against the AFL star.

The 20-year-old was at the Burleigh Pavilion on the southern end of the Gold Coast with a small group of his teammates a week after the Bulldogs' Toyota AFL Grand Final loss to Melbourne in Perth.

Another man has complained to police he was pushed by Smith outside the pub just after midnight on Monday, October 4.

"Police have received a complaint in relation to an alleged assault of a 22-year-old man at Goodwin Terrace around 12.10am on Monday October 4," a Queensland police spokesperson told AAP.

"The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing."

No charges have been laid and it's understood Smith has not been spoken to by police.

Bailey Smith during the 2021 Brownlow Medal count at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs have notified the AFL after looking into the circumstances of the incident.

"The club has conducted its own investigation and is satisfied that no further action is required at this point in time," a statement given to AAP said.

An AFL spokesperson confirmed to AAP the League had been informed but added it too was satisfied "no further action" needed to be taken at this stage.

Smith is one of the most popular figures in the AFL, developing a huge social media following since he was drafted by the Bulldogs in 2018.