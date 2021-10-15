FOR A while, it looked like Rory Lobb was about to join an exclusive AFL club.

But alas – for Greater Western Sydney, trivia buffs and the historians of the game – he didn't and stayed with Fremantle.

The club? The 'Players Who Returned to Their Original Club After Playing Elsewhere' Club.

There are more than you might think.

For the sake of brevity, we've decided to look back only to the turn of the century to identify which players made a return to their original home for a second stint.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal for the Giants back in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

And interestingly, Fremantle has been involved in more of these transactions than any club over the past 20 years.

With Adam McPhee, Peter Bell, Heath Black and Brad Wira, the Dockers have four players who have returned 'home' after going elsewhere in between.

They have also been the middle stop for three others – most famously Trent Croad and also Josh Carr and Chris Tarrant.

Fremantle's Chris Tarrant has words with Collingwood players during a match in 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

Lobb's aborted move back to western Sydney would have added to the list, and the brief flurry of interest in Brisbane's Lachie Neale returning to the Dockers was another purple-themed trade talking point.

While the Dockers have a long history of being involved on 'prodigal son' moves, they don't have a monopoly on these trades.

One of the greatest players ever, Gary Ablett jnr, is perhaps the biggest name on the list after he went back to Geelong ahead of the 2018 season to round out his career with the Cats, following a seven-year stint with Gold Coast.

Geelong's Gary Ablett in action against Gold Coast in round five, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

There's also Eddie Betts, who played his final two seasons back at Carlton following an incredible career with Adelaide.

Betts kicked over 300 goals for both clubs and was still good for 27 majors in 19 games in his final season with the Blues.

Here's a quick rundown of players who returned to their original clubs after a stint elsewhere.

Eddie Betts of the Blues celebrates a goal during round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EDDIE BETTS

Carlton (2005-13), Adelaide (2014-19), Carlton (2020-21)

ZAC SMITH

Gold Coast (2011-15), Geelong (2016-19), Gold Coast (2020-21)

GARY ABLETT JNR

Geelong (2002-10), Gold Coast (2011-17), Geelong (2018-20)

DAYNE BEAMS

Collingwood (2009-14), Brisbane (2015-18), Collingwood (2019-20)

Dayne Beams and Scott Pendlebury chat during the AFL Captains Day at the MCG in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

NATHAN KRAKOUER

Port Adelaide (2007-10), Gold Coast (2011), Port Adelaide (2015-17)

ADAM McPHEE

Fremantle (2001-02), Essendon (2003-09), Fremantle (2010-12)

CHRIS TARRANT

Collingwood (1998-06), Fremantle (2007-10), Collingwood (2011-12)

DANIEL PRATT

North Melbourne (2002), Brisbane (2003-04), North Melbourne (2005-11)

JOSH CARR

Port Adelaide (2000-04), Fremantle (2005-08), Port Adelaide (2009-10)

TRENT CROAD

Hawthorn (1998-2001), Fremantle (2002-03), Hawthorn (2004-08)

Trent Croad celebrates a goal for Fremantle in 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

HEATH BLACK

Fremantle (1997-2001), St Kilda (2002-2004), Fremantle (2005-2008)

PETER BELL

Fremantle (1995), North Melbourne (1996-2000), Fremantle (2001-2008)

CHRIS HEFFERNAN

Essendon (1997-02), Melbourne (2002-05), Essendon (2006-07)

JUSTIN MURPHY

Richmond (1994-95), Carlton (1996-00), Geelong (2001), Carlton (2002-03), Essendon (2004-05)

AARON LORD

Geelong (1994-96), Hawthorn (1997-2001), Geelong (2002-03)

PAUL SALMON

Essendon (1983-95), Hawthorn (1996-2000), Essendon (2002)

Essendon's Paul Salmon and Collingwood's Josh Fraser contest the ruck in round 10, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

JOHN BARNES

Essendon (1987-1991), Geelong (1992-1999), Essendon (2000-2001)

BRAD WIRA

Fremantle (1995), Western Bulldogs (1996-98), Fremantle (1999-2001)

BRETT MONTGOMERY

Western Bulldogs (1997-99), Port Adelaide (2000-2005), Western Bulldogs (2006-07)

COREY MCKERNAN

North Melbourne (1993-2001), Carlton (2002-03), North Melbourne (2004)

And quickly for the historians, some all-time greats of the game fit into this category prior to the turn of the century.

David Cloke (Richmond, Collingwood, Richmond), Carl Ditterich (St Kilda, Melbourne, St Kilda, Melbourne) and high-flying Warwick Capper (Sydney, Brisbane, Sydney) all returned to their original clubs.