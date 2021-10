Adam Saad takes off during the round two clash between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on March 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

NICK Hind was not only one of the recruits of the year, but he was also one of the fastest.

In fact, the dashing Essendon defender was the quickest player in the AFL in 2021, according to Telstra Tracker data.

Hind was clocked at a top speed of 36.07km/h.

For context, if the 27-year-old could maintain that for 100m, he'd run 9.98sec and be in an Olympic final rather than on an AFL field.

Nick Hind celebrates a goal during the round 14 clash between Hawthorn and Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium on June 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Not surprisingly, the man Hind effectively replaced at Essendon – Carlton's Adam Saad – was one of 11 other players to top 35km/h.

So was Hind's former teammate Tim Membrey, as forwards and defenders dominated the quickest players at each club.

Remarkably, Fremantle had four men in the top 12, with Travis Colyer, Griffin Logue, Michael Frederick and Joel Hambling all in the upper echelon of AFL speedsters.

Top five fastest players in 2021

Tom Doedee 34.31km/h

Lachlan Murphy 34.09

Will Hamill 33.70

Ben Davis 33.66

Chayce Jones 33.01

Top five fastest players in 2021

Brandon Starcevich 34.31km/h

Charlie Cameron 33.98

Deven Robertson 33.84

James Madden 33.62

Keidean Coleman 33.52

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cameron cuts them apart with serious speed Charlie Cameron caps off a wonderful win with two flashy goals in the last

Top five fastest players in 2021

Adam Saad 35.75km/h

Mitch McGovern 34.70

Jack Martin 34.22

David Cuningham 33.98

Josh Honey 33.84

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Running Saad special lights up Marvel Adam Saad delivers a trademark goal on the burst after a number of bounces to excite the Blues faithful

Top five fastest players in 2021

Beau McCreery 34.20km/h

Brayden Maynard 34.06

Brody Mihocek 33.32

Jamie Elliott 33.30

Will Hoskin-Elliott 32.87

Top five fastest players in 2021

Nick Hind 36.07km/h

Matt Guelfi 34.78

Zach Merrett 34.60

Brayden Ham 33.98

Mason Redman 33.48

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hind turns on the jets with electric finish Nick Hind completed a brilliant team end-to-end play with this electrifying running finish

Top five fastest players in 2021

Travis Colyer 35.39km/h

Griffin Logue 35.35

Michael Frederick 35.06

Joel Hamling 35.06

Brandon Walker 34.63

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Freo frenzy as fast Frederick takes on fellow speedster Optus Stadium erupts as Michael Frederick bursts away from the speedy Changkuoth Jiath for a clever soccer

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jed Bews 34.99km/h

Gary Rohan 34.51

Isaac Smith 34.06

Jack Henry 33.73

Patrick Dangerfield 33.62

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ridiculous Rohan goal has serious speed Gary Rohan shows off his exciting craft with an amazing goal on the run

Top five fastest players in 2021

Oleg Markov 35.89km/h

Touk Miller 34.27

Lachie Weller 34.27

Sean Lemmens 33.98

Jarrod Harbrow 33.34

Top five fastest players in 2021

Bobby Hill 35.14km/h

Jeremy Finlayson 34.16

Brent Daniels 33.59

Isaac Cumming 33.52

Harry Himmelberg 33.37

GWS speedster Bobby Hill dashes away against Adelaide in R7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jacob Koschitzke 33.91km/h

Sam Frost 33.84

Changkuoth Jiath 33.80

Dylan Moore 33.16

Oliver Hanrahan 33.08

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jayden Hunt 35.24km/h

Kysaiah Pickett 34.56

Alex Neal-Bullen 33.95

Ed Langdon 33.91

Christian Salem 33.80

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kysaiah flashes past in blink of an eye The Demons earn the opening goal of the game through Kysaiah Pickett after the crafty forward motors past a host of Cats

Top five fastest players in 2021

Aiden Bonar 35.23km/h

Cameron Zurhaar 34.27

Tom Powell 33.62

Aaron Hall 33.55

Jaidyn Stephenson 33.52

Top five fastest players in 2021

Aliir Aliir 34.54km/h

Ryan Burton 34.49

Connor Rozee 34.42

Mitch Georgiades 34.06

Lachie Jones 33.95

Port Adelaide's Aliir Aliir runs away from Richmond's Jack Riewoldt in R4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jason Castagna 35.46km/h

Liam Baker 34.74

Kamdyn McIntosh 34.13

Marlion Pickett 34.09

Riley Collier-Dawkins 33.98

Top five fastest players in 2021

Tim Membrey 35.60km/h

Jimmy Webster 34.92

Dan Butler 34.56

Ben Long 34.13

Dougal Howard 34.06

St Kilda forward Tim Membrey takes a mark against Carlton in R20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Top five fastest players in 2021

Harry Cunningham 33.77km/h

Braeden Campbell 33.62

Robbie Fox 33.23

Sam Wicks 33.23

Dylan Stephens 33.16

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jack Petruccelle 34.88km/h

Brad Sheppard 34.31

Xavier O'Neill 34.31

Josh Rotham 34.06

Tom Barrass 33.98

Copy link Link copied to clipboard You don't want to let this Eagle fly past you Speedy Eagle Jack Petruccelle breaks away from the Dockers defence and finishes on the burst

Top five fastest players in 2021

Jason Johannisen 34.56km/h

Bailey Dale 34.16

Caleb Daniel 34.02

Bailey Williams 34.02

Laitham Vandermeer 33.80