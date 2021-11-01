JORDAN De Goey has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and assault charges on Sunday and is due to face court again in the United States on December 8.

De Goey spent several hours in a holding cell before being released from custody after pleading not guilty to all charges.

It comes after the Collingwood football club stood down De Goey.

On Sunday afternoon the Magpies said they were "deeply disappointed by reports" regarding the 25-year-old.

"Collingwood today stood Jordan De Goey down from its AFL program indefinitely," the club said in a statement.



"The club will continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until such time as an outcome to proceedings against him in the United States is reached or a more complete account of events is established.



"In the interim, De Goey will not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities.

"Collingwood is deeply disappointed by reports and events of the last 48 hours involving De Goey in the US. Given the circumstances, the club believes it is appropriate to remove him from the AFL program.

The New York nightclub where the alleged incident took place. Picture: Screenshot

"Collingwood has been in contact with De Goey and his management today and has explained to both its decision."



De Goey travelled to America during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program. He was allowed to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship with Monster Energy.



Only last week, De Goey gave several interviews saying he drew inspiration from Christian Petracca after the Melbourne superstar's Norm Smith Medal-winning performance in the Demons' drought-breaking premiership.



The AFL said it backed the club's decision.

"The AFL endorses the Collingwood Football Club‘s decision to stand down player Jordan De Goey after he was arrested and charged overnight in New York," the League said in a statement.

"Collingwood has kept the AFL informed over the course of the day and the AFL’s Integrity Team will continue to work with the club in regard to the incident."

The midfielder-forward is out of contract at the end of next season.