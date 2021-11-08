Mac Andrew during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch's Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

MELBOURNE'S top Next Generation Academy talent Mac Andrew has taken part in a secret training session at a Victorian bayside oval with AFL stars from multiple clubs.

Names such as Harry McKay, Andrew McGrath and Taylor Adams were all involved in the Sunday session that included a game of skins versus tops.

Andrew - from the Dandenong Stingrays - is the highest-rated NGA prospect in the pool and is expected to be selected within the first 10 picks of the NAB AFL Draft.

That means the Demons will not be able to match a bid on the athletic 200cm ruckman who was born in Egypt but whose parents are South Sudanese.

The cross-club session also included Collingwood high-flyer Jeremy Howe and Essendon's 2020 B&F winner Jordan Ridley, who played on 2021's Coleman medallist McKay in the scratch match.

Unheard of a few years, Howe said such combined sessions were likely to stay. "I don't think footy has ... felt so communal before," Howe told Channel Seven.

Players first got a taste of it last year in Queensland's 'Transition Hub' where they were forced to train with the opposition during their stint in quarantine.

"You've got two choices: you do your own thing, or you all come together and train. There's guys from Essendon, Carlton, Hawthorn, Collingwood, like we all just came together. 17-18 of us … that wouldn't have happened five years ago."

Jordan Ridley said there were plenty of benefits from training with the enemy.

"We learnt a lot off each other. Obviously good to have blokes from different clubs and getting different perspectives. It's been really enjoyable.

"(McKay) is a super player. The more I can do it now, the more tricks I will sort of learn for in the season."

First-to-fourth year players will return to their clubs for the official pre-season on November 22, and senior players will be back on December 6.