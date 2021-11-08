GREATER Western Sydney recruit Jarrod Brander is eyeing a position in the forward line at his new club.

Brander arrived at the Giants as a delisted free agent after four years at West Coast where he struggled to lock in a permanent spot in the senior side.

Originally touted as the successor to Eagles spearhead Josh Kennedy, Brander was used in a variety of roles, including down back and on the wing in his four seasons at the club.

But with a fresh start, the 22-year-old now hopes to nail down a spot in the Giants' front six.

? "I found my way back here after four years … I’m grateful for the opportunity to be at this great club."



"I see myself as quite a versatile player, but I want to make my mark as a forward," he said.

"That's where I grew up playing a lot of my footy and I think I can be a good forward for the club.

"I want to get in and train hard and earn the respect of my teammates and coaches and do my best to play as much footy as I can for this club."

Brander was a member of the Giants' Academy in his junior days, but a change to the zone rules in his draft year meant he was open to join any club and the Eagles pounced with pick No.13.

He said returning to the Giants was an easy decision to make and it already 'feels a little bit like home'.

Jarrod Brander facing the media at Giants HQ on November 8, 2021. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

"Once I got delisted from West Coast a few weeks ago then I spoke to Leon (Cameron) and Adrian Caruso not too long after and I was really excited by the opportunity to join the Giants," he said.

"Had a bit of a connection with the club when I was a bit younger through the Academy. After that chat it probably wasn't the first time I've thought about playing for the Giants and the deal was agreed upon pretty quickly.

"It was a really exciting period and I didn't have to wait too long. I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

Brander will move in with new teammate Brent Daniels, who he knows from his high school days at Geelong Grammar.