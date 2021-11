JUST weeks after announcing his retirement (for the second time), Greater Western Sydney ruckman Shane Mumford has nominated for next week's NAB AFL Draft.

So is another comeback looming?

Well, not in the short-term but the Giants are covering all bases by having Mumford nominate for the draft so that if they have any injuries to their ruck stocks next year the former Cat and Swan would be eligible to join them at the mid-season rookie draft.

Under AFL rules if a player has not nominated for the previous year's draft, they cannot then be selected by their original club again at the following mid-season intake.



Mumford has moved into an off-field role at the Giants for at least the next two years that will see him work across a number of departments, including mentoring the club's promising ruck division.

Shane Mumford competes in the ruck with Rhys Stanley in a final between GWS and Geelong on September 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

And the Giants are taking insurance by having the 35-year-old, 216-gamer nominate for the draft in case any of their rucks go down with injury in the first half of the season. It is not a guarantee that if injuries occurred the Giants would select Mumford anyway, but the nomination does guarantee he would be eligible.

The Giants have three ruckmen on their list for 2022 – Braydon Preuss, Matthew Flynn and Kieren Briggs.

The nomination process differs for Mumford, who is currently overseas, if he was to rejoin the Giants against the case of Paddy McCartin, who doesn't need to nominate for the NAB AFL Draft to be eligible to join Sydney via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Draft nominations closed on Wednesday, with more than 800 hopefuls registering their interest in being selected. Patrick Naish (Richmond), Trent Dumont (North Melbourne), Martin Gleeson (Essendon) and Jay Rantall (Collingwood) were among the recently delisted AFL players to put their names forward by nominating.

EVERY PLAYER WHO'S NOMINATED FOR THE 2021 NAB AFL DRAFT (and their club)

