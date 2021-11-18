MELBOURNE premiership hero Bayley Fritsch will remain a Demon until at least the end of 2026 after signing a long-term extension.

Fritsch kicked six goals in the Demons' drought-breaking 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final win and has led the club's goalkicking for the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old has played 85 games and kicked 118 goals after being selected with pick No.31 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb was thrilled to hold onto the "much loved and respected" Demon.

"We are delighted to secure the services of Bayley, who has led our goalkicking tally for the past two seasons, with this new deal," he said.

"As a club we are thrilled that Bayley has committed long-term and is he is determined to help Melbourne achieve sustained success.

"Bayley has developed into one of the most consistent and damaging forwards in the competition, something which was obviously reaffirmed by his impressive Grand Final performance.

"He has worked incredibly hard on his game since arriving at the club and is much loved and respected by his teammates and staff alike."