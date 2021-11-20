AFL TALENT Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top 40 AFL draft prospects ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24.

From nearly 900 nominations for the draft from clubs across the nation, Sheehan has settled on 40 prospects for what will be the 36th NAB AFL National Draft.



Sheehan has ensured every position and player type is included with a good balance of talls and smalls, those who can play inside and outside.

All players are capable of having an impact on the AFL stage in the years to come and Sheehan matches their traits with AFL stars. The names are listed in alphabetical order, not ranked.



Leek Alleer

Central Districts, SANFL

State: South Australia

Height: 195cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 21/08/01

High-marking and extremely athletic, tall defender who has been a revelation at senior level this year after being switched to defence. Hampered by injury for two years, he has come through the grades at Central Districts from under-16s, under-18s and reserves to be play some exciting senior football this year and emerge as a NAB AFL Draft prospect. Born in Kenya to Sudanese parents, he has played 11 matches this year, averaging nine disposals and 4.4 marks, mostly interceptions. Still developing his overall game, he appears to have a massive upside which he gave a glimpse of at the South Australian Draft Combine, breaking the all-time record for the running vertical jump with an amazing leap of 107cm.

Player comparison: Port Adelaide’s Alliir Alliir

WATCH: Record-breaker Leek Alleer in action at the NAB AFL Combine The intercept defender set a new Combine record 107cm jump

Jye Amiss

East Perth, WAFL / Bussellton FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 196cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 31/07/03

Tall forward who has been a sensation at under-18s level in the WAFL, kicking 51 goals and just 15 behinds in 15 matches this year. Has excellent acceleration on the lead, strong one-touch hands as well being a strong pack mark. As his numbers indicate, he is a deadly accurate kick on his preferred left foot, as well as being an unselfish and team-oriented player which is prominent with his goal assists. Showed a thin slice of these appealing traits in kicking two goals and setting up other opportunities for Western Australia against South Australia in NAB AFL U19 Championships game in August. He suffered an injury to his knee in the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser curtailing his season.

Player comparison: Carlton’s Harry McKay

WA's Jye Amiss crunches into the pack during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Mac Andrew

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Berwick FC / St. Joseph’s Ferntree Gully

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 200cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 12/04/03

Emerging tall forward/ruckman who showed sparkling form at the start of the year with his overhead marking, natural leap, agility and speed. His standout features propelled him into the Australian under-18s team for its NAB AFL Academy match against Geelong’s VFL team in April where he was lively. Born in Egypt to Sudanese parents, he is part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy, noting the Demons can only match any bid for him after selection 20 with alterations made to the bidding system for the NAB AFL 2021 Draft in November. Looked highly promising with his aerial ability and mobility for Victoria Country in the AFL Challenge match against Victoria Metro, and averaged 12.7 disposals, 2.7 marks and 12.7 hitouts in six matches for the Dandenong Stingrays this year to claim NAB League Team of the Year honours.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Luke Jackson

Draft watch: Melbourne NGA prospect Mac Andrew Highlights of Melbourne Next Generation Academy prospect and likely top-10 selection Mac Andrew

Sam Banks

Tasmania Devils, NAB League / Clarence FC

State: Tasmania

Height: 187cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 02/04/03

Medium defender also capable of displaying his polish through the midfield. His use of the ball is elite, being a combination of precise decision making and neat disposal by hand and foot. Been Tasmania’s shining light for several years, winning its MVP and All-Australian honours at under-16s level in 2019. Had an injury interrupted season after suffering a broken wrist, missing the NAB AFL Academy game. But was in sparkling form before and after that, playing four matches with the Devils in the NAB League, averaging 21.8 disposals and was selected in NAB League’s Team of the Year.

Player comparison: Western Bulldogs' Bailey Dale

An injured Sam Banks during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch’s Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhett Bazzo

Swan Districts, WAFL / Guilford Grammar

State: Western Australia

Height: 194cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 17/10/03

Tall defender/forward who has been a swingman this year at school and club level after winning All-Australian U16 honours in 2019 as a defender. Strong in defence for the Australian Under-18s Academy team against Geelong (VFL) in the annual AFL Challenge match, he then starred for Western Australia in the championships match against South Australia with 10 marks and 18 disposals to be one of the best afield across half-back. Played eight matches at under-18s level for Swan Districts and was a key player in defence in their premiership win this season. His father Steve played over 250 games in the WAFL, including some representative state football to help shape his son’s early career. A state representative in cricket at under-age level, football is now his focus with his contested and intercept marking - as well as his spoiling and ball use - his major weapons.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Steven May

Rhett Bazzo in action during a NAB AFL Academy training session on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Brown

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Mooroopna FC / Geelong Grammar

State: Victoria Country

Height: 186cm

Weight: 77kg

Date of Birth: 30/07/03

A line-breaking defender who loves to take the game on and step past the opposition using his elite agility. Composed and a great decision maker he can also go forward and impact the game. His father Paul played 84 games for Geelong but it wasn’t enough to qualify as a father-son so he’s eligible in the open 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Represented Victoria Country at under-19s level against Victoria Metro in 2021 and was among his team’s best as well as playing five matches for the Bushrangers, averaging 16.8 disposals at an impressive 75 per cent efficiency as he mixed his football between the Bushies and Geelong Grammar. Showed his speed over 20 metres with the second best time of 2.98 seconds at the Draft Combine for Victoria Country.

Player comparison: Geelong’s Tom Stewart

Tom Brown (bib No.20) runs the 2km time trial at the 2021 Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Jase Burgoyne

Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL

State: South Australia

Height: 186cm

Weight: 65kg

Date of Birth: 15/07/03

Dazzling running defender who can also bring his talents into the midfield and have an impact for his team. His acceleration from stoppages and neat side step are complemented by his distribution by hand and foot making him a thrilling prospect. Caught the eye when playing for the Australian NAB AFL Academy team in April as well as his two performances for South Australia against Western Australia at under-19s level where he averaged 21 disposals to be one of his team’s best. Son of Port Adelaide great Peter Burgoyne, Jase is eligible to join the Power as a father-son selection and was permitted this season to play three games at senior level for Port Magpies where he averaged 15.7 disposals.

Player comparison: Port Adelaide’s Karl Amon

SA's Jase Burgoyne in action during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Sam Butler

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Lake Wendoree FC / St. Pat's College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 184cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 10/02/03

Medium midfielder/forward with exciting pace both away from stoppage and giving him separation to allow shots at goal. Brother of St Kilda's Dan, with similar attributes and can be very effective as a pressure forward with goal sense as well. Had an excellent season with the GWV Rebels, averaging 17.6 disposals at 72 per cent efficiency in nine matches with an average of 4.8 tackles and 0.8 goals per game. Eye-catching at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo with his 2.97 seconds for 20 metres on a slow track, which was equal top for the day, while his 2km time of 6 minutes 23 seconds confirmed his endurance.

Player comparison: Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage

Sam Butler of the Rebels in action against the Stingrays in the NAB League in April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / St. Bede's College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 191cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Left-footed medium midfielder who burst onto the scene with dominant performances early with the Sandringham Dragons, winning selection in the Australian Under-18s team for its Challenge match against Geelong (VFL) and showcasing his natural talent and athleticism. Can play inside and excel at stoppages or on the outside on the wing using his penetrating kicking to give good service to his forwards. Has unique aerial ability as well as goal sense, making him a difficult match-up at his size when he goes forward. Due to injury, played just six matches in the NAB League averaging 24.3 disposals (eight contested), three clearances and 3.2 tackles, winning him the Dragons' best and fairest award as well a selection in the NAB League Team of the Year in 2021. He finished the year with an impressive 6 minutes and 10 seconds for 2km (Strava tested) at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. Comes from a sporting family, with his father representing Australia in the Commonwealth Games in the 400 metres and his mother competing in the national youth championships in the long jump.

Player comparison: Western Bulldogs’ Marcus Bontempelli

Nick Daicos highlights: Son-of-a-gun Magpie dazzles with sublime skills Watch the highlights of 2021 NAB AFL Draft prospect Nick Daicos

Campbell Chesser

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Lavington Panthers FC / Melbourne Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 186cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 27/04/03

Medium midfielder who can also use his line-breaking pace and long kicking to provide drive from defence. An All-Australian at Under-16s level in 2019, we only saw thin slices of his undoubted flare and athleticism in three NAB League games due to injury, averaging 18.3 disposals (14 uncontested) at 76 per cent efficiency. A state-ranked underage sprinter, he was appointed joint captain of Victoria Country Under-19s this year, underlying his leadership potential. Confirmed his overall athleticism with a 6 minute 20 second time for the 2km in Draft Combine Strava testing.

Player comparison: Adelaide's Paul Seedsman

Campbell Chesser during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Judson Clarke

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League/ Yarra Valley Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 179cm

Weight: 69kg

Date of Birth: 17/10/03

Left-footed small forward who is dynamic around goals, using his elite agility and speed to great effect to find space and convert. As well as that goal sense, he also brings energy, pressure and a sharp competitive edge, not unlike Western Bulldogs rising star Cody Weightman. His skill set and potential was to the fore in a five-goal performance for Victoria Country in a trial match against Victoria Metro this year. Overcame an ACL injury in 2019 to return to full fitness and form this year, playing five matches with the Dandenong Stingrays and averaging 17.6 disposals, 3.4 tackles and 0.8 goals per game. He was also selected in the NAB League Team of the Year. Strong performer in the 2km endurance run with a time of 6:19min (Strava tested) as part of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Combine program.

Player comparison: Sydney's Tom Papley

Vic Country's Judson Clarke celebrates a goal during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Conway

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St. Mary’s FC / Geelong Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 205cm

Weight: 97kg

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Ruckman who continues to develop, growing taller after first coming onto the radar and winning All-Australian honours at the 2019 NAB AFL U16 Championships when he was 197cm. Had a compelling season as a NAB AFL Draft prospect, playing six matches with the Geelong Falcons and averaging 13.8 disposals, 2.8 marks and 27 hitouts to claim NAB League Team of the Year honours. Was also prominent for both Victoria Country at under-19s level and Australia at under-18s levels in representative matches this year. His marking, ruck craft and preparedness to support his team and work hard defensively, has drawn comparisons to Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney.

Player comparison: Brisbane's Oscar McInerney

Toby Conway (front) battles it out with Sam Grant during the U19 trial match between Vic Metro and Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Kew Rovers

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 182cm

Weight: 73kg

Date of Birth: 03/01/03

Medium midfielder who had the ball on a string in his NAB League matches, where he averaged 35.8 disposals and two goals in five appearances, and representative games for both the Australian Under-18s team (29 disposals) and Victoria Metro (41 disposals), in a clear indication of his undoubted talent. A creative player who has clean hands and wonderful vision, he reacts quickly to bring his teammates into the game. Very nimble on his feet, he steps through traffic with his natural speed and pushes forward to regularly hit the scoreboard. His running patterns are elite along with his overall footy smarts and he absorbs the pressure in congestion. Predominately a ground-level player who keeps his feet and remains in the contest. He's also a student of the game, no doubt absorbing so much from his legendary father Peter and his brother Josh, who he is set to join at Collingwood with the Magpies committed to matching any rival club bid under the father/son rule.

Player comparison: Carlton’s Sam Walsh

Nick Daicos highlights: Son-of-a-gun Magpie dazzles with sublime skills Watch the highlights of 2021 NAB AFL Draft prospect Nick Daicos

Sam Darcy

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Glen Iris FC / Scotch College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 204cm

Weight: 73kg

Date of Birth: 19/07/03

Tall forward who can also play down back or in the ruck, using his athletic attributes and skill set to great effect. A one-touch mark overhead, he also reads the ball very well in flight and launches himself to take contested marks, drawing comparisons to the King twins, Max and Ben, a couple of years back. Has a technically sound goalkicking routine, and booted six goals in a Victorian Metro trial match. He then kicked a special goal on his non-preferred left foot from the boundary line in the AFL Challenge match against Victoria Country. Only played three matches with the Chargers, averaging 16 disposals, 6.3 marks and six hitouts, as well as sparkling for Scotch College. He was selected in the Team of the Year on his overall performances. Is the son of former Western Bulldogs star Luke Darcy and eligible for the Bulldogs under the father-son rule.

Player comparison: St Kilda’s Max King

WATCH: Sam Darcy sizzles with six in U19s trial game Luke Darcy's son, Sam, turns it on for Vic Metro in an under-19s trial match against Vic Country

Arlo Draper

South Adelaide, SANFL / Willunga FC

State: South Australia

Height: 186cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 30/01/03

Medium forward with a few tricks which make him difficult to contain including his aerial ability, dazzling speed and agility which can turn an opponent inside out. Has a touch of Connor Rozee's class about him and has already played a couple of senior matches with South Adelaide coming up through the grades after dominating Under-18s where he averaged 24.4 disposals in nine matches. Represented South Australia at Under-19s level against Western Australia on two occasions gathering 14 disposals in game one before injuring his shoulder in the second match being the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser, putting a stop to his season.

Player comparison: Essendon’s Jake Stringer

Neil Erasmus

Subiaco, WAFL / Sorrento-Duncraig FC / Hale

State: Western Australia

Height: 188cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 02/12/03

Medium forward with exciting natural sporting talent only this season focusing purely on an AFL career after being an elite underaged cricketer. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa he was selected earlier this year in the Australian Under-18s AFL team and grasped the opportunity to be one of his side's best in a representative match against Geelong's VFL side in April. Dominated Under-18s in the WAFL earlier in the year, averaging 28 disposals, 7.8 marks and 6.3 clearances along with a state trial before injury resulting in him missing all NAB AFL Challenge matches against South Australia. A mercurial type of player, his overhead marking and footy smarts help make him an exciting prospect.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Christian Petracca

Josh Fahey

GWS Giants Academy, NAB League / Queanbeyan FC

State: New South Wales / ACT

Height: 186cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 11/11/03

Medium defender/wingman who really takes the game on using his speed, step through traffic and prodigious elite left foot to break the game open. Starred for the Australian NAB AFL Academy team against Geelong’s VFL side in April, winning the AFL Commission Chairman’s Medal as Australia’s best player with 23 disposals at 75 per ent efficiency. Played three games for the GWS Giants in the VFL this year, averaging 13.3 disposals with his best being 24 disposals against Richmond. Recorded an outstanding 5:59 (Strava tested) for the 2km time trial in NAB AFL Draft Combine testing.

Player comparison: Brisbane's Daniel Rich

Josh Fahey in action for GWS' VFL side against Sydney in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Gibcus

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Eastpoint FC / St. Pat’s College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 196cm

Weight: 87kg

Date of Birth: 04/04/03

Developing tall defender who has emerged this year to be included in the Australian U18 Academy team against Geelong (VFL) where he was one of his side’s best. He also showed his skill to be one of Victoria Country under-19s better performers in the NAB AFL Challenge game against Victoria Metro in July. Blessed with an elite vertical jump, his intercept marking and aggressive spoiling are both features of his rapidly developing game. With similar traits as Melbourne’s Jake Lever, he also played 10 matches with the Rebels, averaging 12.5 disposals and 4.4 marks to win selection in the NAB League Team of the Year. Reminded scouts of his athleticism with his impressive NAB AFL Draft Combine performances, including his 95cm running vertical jump, 3.04 seconds for 20 metres, and 6:38 for 2km at Victoria Country testing in Bendigo in September.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Jake Lever

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Josh Gibcus can do Watch the best highlights from Josh Gibcus ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Josh Goater

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Sunbury FC / Sunbury College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 02/06/03

Versatile midfielder who uses his height, natural spring, speed and agility to win and use the ball efficiently in a range of roles both inside and outside and can also play in defence. His vision, decision-making and execution by hand and foot is a real weapon and stood out in his seven matches in the NAB League, averaging 24 disposals at 85 per cent efficiency with four clearances for the Calder Cannons. Backed that form up to be one of Victoria Metro's best in its win over Victoria Country at Under-19s level with 23 disposals, with his pace and ball use drawing comparisons with Port Adelaide young gun Xavier Duursma.

Player comparison: Port Adelaide’s Xavier Duursma

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Josh Goater can do Watch the best highlights from Josh Goater ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Cooper Hamilton

Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Colbinabbin FC / Caulfield Grammar

State: Victoria Country

Height: 184cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 24/09/03

Medium defender/midfielder with elite endurance which enables him to get to multiple contests as well as outnumber the opposition. A very strong contested mark, he also uses the ball effectively by hand and foot. Represented both the Australian under-18s team and Victoria Country this year after being an All-Australian at under-16s level in 2019. He played four matches in the NAB League, averaging 13.2 disposals (7.5 contested) and 4.8 tackles. His time of 5:48 for the 2km time trial at the Victorian Country Draft Combine was the second-fastest ever. His twin brother Hugh is also a draft contender with both dividing their football between Caulfield Grammar and the Pioneers.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Trent Rivers

Cooper Hamilton of Vic Country runs with the ball during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Hobbs

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Horsham Demons FC / Ballarat Clarendon College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 183cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 16/09/03

Medium midfielder who is a hard-edged beauty who excels one-on-one and consistently extracts the ball out of congestion. Has elite game sense, reading the cues in winning the loose ball and has been ultra-consistent from the Under-16s championships in 2019 when he won All-Australian selection and Victoria Country's MVP. Has similar traits to Port Adelaide star Travis Boak with his competitive edge and ability to hit the scoreboard, averaging 25 disposals (11 contested), 5.2 clearances and five tackles in six matches for the Rebels and winning Team of the Year honours. Co-captain of Victoria Country at Under-19s level, he showed his trademark ball-winning ability and zest having 29 disposals to be among his team's best players. Showcased his athleticism with an 80cm running vertical jump and 6 minutes 32 seconds for 2km at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo for Victoria Country.

Player comparison: Port Adelaide’s Travis Boak

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Ben Hobbs can do Watch the best highlights from Ben Hobbs ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Jason Horne-Francis

South Adelaide, SANFL/Christie Beach FC

State: South Australia

Height: 185cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 21/06/03

Medium midfielder whose stocks continued to rise after a standout year at League level in the SANFL, topped off by a best-on-ground performance in a losing preliminary final with 24 disposals and three goals in a damaging display for this young gun. An All-Australian and his state's MVP at Under-16s level just two years ago, he has now had two years of senior football under his belt and looks ready for the next step. Has rare ball-winning ability, whether it's at stoppages or overhead and is a dangerous player near goals. Averaged 16.5 disposals (8.8 contested), 4.2 tackles and 3.2 clearances in 20 games at senior level this year as well as representing both Australia at Under-18s level and South Australia at Under-19s level, showcasing his precocious talent. His 82cm running vertical jump at the South Australia Draft Combine gave a glimpse of his natural spring.

Player comparison: Geelong’s Joel Selwood

WATCH: Jason Horne-Francis shows why he's set to be the No.1 pick Find out why exciting prospect Jason Horne-Francis is likely to be the first player called in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Blake Howes

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Parkdale FC / St. Bede's

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 07/04/03

Medium forward who also has shown the versatility to adapt well to playing on the wing this year, using his lively speed and thrilling marking to great effect. An innate ability around goals adds to his armory - he played for both the Australian Under-18s and Victorian Metro Under-19s in representative matches this year, giving encouraging glimpses of his potential. Has Jack Gunston traits as a lead-up forward and this year played seven matches for the Sandringham Dragons, averaging 15.7 disposals and a goal a game to earn 'Team of the Year' honours for his overall performances.

Player comparison: Hawthorn’s Jack Gunston

Matt Johnson

Subiaco, WAFL / North Beaches JFC

State: Western Australia

Height: 192cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 16/03/03

Tall midfielder who has risen to every challenge this season with ultra-consistent and impressive performances across the board at club and representative levels. Averaged 21 disposals in 11 matches at Under-18s/Reserves level for Subiaco before playing three League games for the WAFL powerhouse. He then starred for Western Australia in two Under-19s matches against South Australia including the AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser, winning his state's best player medal with his eye-catching 21-disposal performance. Has that ideal combination of speed and endurance with cleans hands, composure with the ball as well as neat disposal, drawing comparisons to Geelong star Mitch Duncan. Impressive athlete confirmed with his elite testing for speed (2.98 seconds for 20 metres) and agility (8.06 seconds for AFL agility run) at Draft Combine in Western Australia. From a sporting family with his father having represented Western Australia at state level.

Player comparison: Geelong’s Mitch Duncan

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Matthew Johnson can do Watch the best highlights from Matthew Johnson ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Mitch Knevitt

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Grovedale FC / Grovedale College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 08/01/03

Tall midfielder who had an outstanding season after recovering from an ACL injury two years ago and missing last year due to COVID shutdown. An outstanding performer for the Geelong Falcons, averaging 24.3 disposals (50 per cent contested), 4.4 clearances and 4.3 tackles, he won their best and fairest award as well as a place in the NAB League's Team of the Year. Has the elite speed and endurance combination which allows him to transition both back and forward. Uses his height and overhead marking both through the midfield and up forward to impact the game. Continued his form being among Victoria Country's best players with 23 disposals against Victoria Metro in the AFL Challenge match this year. Confirmed his elite acceleration for his size with 2.98 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 18 seconds for 2km at the Draft Combine in Bendigo for Victoria Country.

Player comparison: West Coast's Elliot Yeo

Mitch Knevitt during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jesse Motlop

South Fremantle, WAFL / South Coogee JFC / Aquinas College

State: Western Australia

Height: 177cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 23/11/03

Small forward who has really started to blossom as a potential player with eye-catching performances in both the NTFL and the WAFL, particularly around his forward craft. His pace, goal sense and ability to win the ball then make quick decisions have helped him progress from under-18s to seniors. He played six senior matches with South Fremantle after winning a Rising Star nomination much earlier in the year with St Mary's in the NT. Son of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide star Daniel, he doesn't qualify for either under the AFL's father-son rules, but he is eligible for Fremantle as a Next Generation Academy prospect and they can match any bid after selection 40 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Represented Western Australia against South Australia in two under-19 matches, drawing comparisons with his uncle Steven Motlop at Port Adelaide. His draft Combine time of 8.06 seconds for the AFL agility run ranked him No.4 nationally, while his 84cm running vertical jump was also impressive.

Player comparison: Brisbane's Charlie Cameron

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Jesse Motlop can do Watch the best highlights from Jesse Motlop ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Mitch Owens

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Beaumaris FC / Mentone Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 24/09/03

Medium forward who grabbed his chance when he received a last-minute call-up to the Victoria Metro Under-19s team for its NAB AFL Challenge match against Victoria Country, gathering 29 possessions, seven marks and kicking a goal to be one of his side's best. Can also play inside midfield and use his height at stoppages to great effect after growing over 10cm in the past 12 months. A strong overhead mark as well, he has continued his impressive season with the Dragons averaging 18.6 disposals in five matches.

Player comparison: St Kilda’s Jack Steele

Josh Rachele

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Shepparton Swans / Caulfield Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 179cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 11/04/03

Small forward/midfielder who was scintillating in the NAB AFL Under 16 Championships in 2019 for Victoria Country, averaging 26 disposals and winning its MVP as well as the overall division one best-and-fairest award. 12 months earlier he was in the Australian U17 soccer squad and had been offered a scholarship to join Melbourne City. As an Australian Football forward, he has some of Giants star Toby Greene's dazzle - explosiveness, competitiveness and strength overhead. He's also a crafty forward, kicking six goals against the Northern Knights, and averaging 2.8 goals in his four matches for the Murray Bushrangers this year. A member of the NAB AFL Academy over the past two years, he represented Australia at under-18s level against Geelong's VFL team, and then showed a glimpse of the future, representing Victoria Country against Victoria Metro to be one of his team's best, winning 20 disposals and kicking a goal. Chosen in the NAB League's Team of the Year for his performances across all levels.

Player comparison: GWS’ Toby Greene

Why Josh Rachele is the most entertaining player in the draft Draft prospect Josh Rachele shows why he's highly rated with some long goals and strong grabs.

Matt Roberts

South Adelaide, SANFL / Langhorne Creek FC/ St. Peters College

State: South Australia

Height: 184cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 31/07/03

Powerfully built midfielder who pushes forward where he impacts the scoreboard. Prolific ball winner with the footy smarts, one-touch hands and a penetrating kick on his preferred left foot. A fierce competitor he has progressed from dominating Under-18s at South Adelaide (averaged 32 disposals in three games) to playing seven League games including a preliminary final, kicking two goals to show a thin slice of his potential. Been a consistent performer at representative level this year playing for the Australian Under-18s team in April and then averaging 21.7 disposals in three matches for South Australia at Under-19s level, being among its best players on each occasion.

Player comparison: Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons

Matt Roberts during the 2km time trial at the SA NAB AFL Draft Combine on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Sheldrick

Claremont, WAFL / Mosman Park JFC / Christ Church Grammar

State: Western Australia

Height: 179cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 07/11/03

Left-foot small midfielder whose attack on the ball is both strong and ruthless, and one-touch hands draw comparisons with Western Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore. One of the best players afield in both his U19 matches against South Australia, averaging 24 disposals. Has continued his sparkling form at under-18s level for his club where he's averaged 25.6 disposals, 6.4 clearances and 4.4 tackles, including starring in the finals. Given his father represented Australia as a swimmer, it's not surprising he was a state representative in water polo, adding to his sporting CV. Missed the 2020 season due to a collar-bone injury, but has made up quickly for lost time. Tested soundly at the NAB AFL Draft Combine with his 3.05 seconds for 20 metres and 8.36 seconds for the AFL agility run.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Jack Viney

Angus Sheldrick gets his handball away during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Sinn

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Old Xavierians

State: Victoria Metro

Height: 186cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 07/01/03

Dashing defender who breaks the lines with his acceleration and penetrating left foot. Had an injury-interrupted year, missing the Australian AFL Academy game with a hamstring injury before impressing for Victoria Metro in its match against Victoria Country but suffered an ankle injury late in the match. An All-Australian at under-16s level in 2019, he played five matches with the Dragons this year, averaging 17.6 disposals, and also making the NAB League’s Team of the Year. Recorded a sharp 2.98 seconds for 20 metres at Victorian NAB League testing earlier in the year, then a solid 6:41 in the 2km time trial.

Player comparison: Melbourne’s Christian Salem

Sandringham's Josh Sinn runs with the ball during the NAB League Boys match against the Northern Knights on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tyler Sonsie

Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Rowville FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 181cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 27/01/03

Small midfielder with rare footy smarts and clean hands, making him a stoppage star. His dazzling speed and polished step through traffic out of the centre has drawn comparison to Richmond captain Trent Cotchin. His disposal on both sides is another point of difference. Was Victoria Metro's MVP and earned All-Australian selection in the under-16s in 2019. He started the season well with the Eastern Ranges, playing five matches, averaging 23 disposals (12 contested), and a goal a game, as well as being eye-catching in his only game for Box Hill in the VFL with 22 disposals and two goals. Another member of the NAB AFL Academy, bone bruising to his knee curtailed his year before the shutdown. He was rewarded, however, with a NAB League Team of the Year selection.

Player comparison: Essendon’s Darcy Parish

VFL Showreel, R4: Tyler Sonsie proves the real deal on debut Highly-rated youngster and potential top five draft pick Tyler Sonsie heavily impressed on debut for the Box Hill Hawks with 21 touches and two great goals

Zac Taylor

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Penola Catholic College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 180cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 31/01/03

Small midfielder who is very composed and looks self-assured in winning and using the ball to his team's benefit both through the centre of the ground and up forward. Capable of hitting the scoreboard when playing midfield by using his footy IQ to get into dangerous spots and convert. Had an excellent year - that included representing Victoria Metro at under-19s level - averaging 26 disposals (10 contested) at 71 per cent efficiency. He won the Cannons' best-and-fairest award and selection in the NAB League's Team of the Year.

Player comparison: Gold Coast's Touk Miller

Zac Taylor flies during the NAB League clash between the Calder Cannons and the Western Jets at Highgate Recreation Reserve on March 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Van Rooyen

Claremont, WAFL

State: Western Australia

Height: 193cm

Weight: 91kg

Date of Birth: 16/04/03

Tall defender or forward who showed his real talent in an outstanding game across half-back for Western Australia in the NAB AFL Challenge match against South Australia. Rooyen took eight marks and had 12 disposals in an eye-catching performance, then swung forward in final moments of the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser to kick the winning goal for his state. His versatility and aerial craft have drawn comparisons to West Coast emerging star Oscar Allen. Van Rooyen kicked 34 goals in nine matches at under-18s WAFL level to prove his swingman ability, along with playing mainly forward in five senior matches with Claremont this year. He is also another player to benefit from representing Australia at under-18s level against Geelong's VFL team in April this year. His 3.06 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Draft Combine was a sound indication of his acceleration for a player of his size.

Player comparison: Carlton’s Jacob Weitering

WATCH: Jacob van Rooyen in action during the NAB AFL Combine The WA product kicked the winning goal against SA in a recent U19s clash

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Glenelg, SANFL / Marion FC

State: South Australia

Height: 187cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 22/02/03

Medium midfielder who has had an outstanding development season which included impressing at representative and club levels, culminating with a premiership at reserves level with Glenelg after playing four matches in their League team. A playmaker on the wing, he is both poised and composed with the ball in hand and uses his step through traffic and deft foot skills to create for his team and can take a one-on-one mark with his natural spring. Was one of his state's eye-catching performers at Under-19s level this year, being one of its best with a classy display against Western Australia in August. Played predominately at reserves level as he matures physically, he averaged 15.5 disposals in 13 matches. Son of former Saint Terry Milera and nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin Wanganeen.

Player comparison: St Kilda’s Bradley Hill

WATCH: The buzz prospect with famous bloodlines Watch the best highlights from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Josh Ward

Northern Knights, NAB League / Fitzroy FC / Melbourne Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 181cm

Weight: 74kg

Date of Birth: 17/08/03

Left-foot small midfielder who showed all the traits this season of an emerging future star. Uses his elite endurance and footy smarts to win the ball, then shows poise and sharp vision to use it in an elite fashion by hand and foot. His natural leadership, running capacity and prolific ball-winning ability compare to Carlton's young superstar Sam Walsh. He imposed himself on five matches with the Northern Knights, averaging 30.2 disposals (11.6 contested), and had 29 disposals in the NAB AFL Challenge match for Victoria Metro against Victoria Country in July to be one of the best afield. Capped off his year being named captain of the NAB League's Team of the Year.

Player comparison: Essendon’s Zach Merrett

WATCH: Why Josh Ward is rocketing up draft boards Hard running midfielder Josh Ward put on a show while playing for Vic Metro in the under-19s.

Corey Warner

East Fremantle, WAFL / Willetton JFC / Aquinas College

State: Western Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 72kg

Date of Birth: 07/10/03

Left-footed medium midfielder who can play both inside and outside using his impressive combination of speed and endurance to influence the play. Brother of Sydney's Rising Star nominee Chad Warner, he progressed this season from dominating Under-18s football (nine matches, averaging 23.9 disposals) to playing four League matches and averaging 13 disposals. Solid performer for Western Australia in two wins at Under-19s level over South Australia, averaging 15.5 disposals giving further insight into his potential. His outside run, ball-winning ability, work ethic and left-foot kicking has been likened to West Coast star Andrew Gaff. An athletic star at the Western Australian Draft Combine recording 2.97 seconds for 20 metres along with 6 minutes 20 seconds for the 2 km and ranked second nationally for the running vertical jump with an outstanding 100cm leap.

Player comparison: West Coast's Andrew Gaff

WA's Corey Warner kicks for goal during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match against South Australia on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Williams

East Fremantle FC, WAFL / Rossmoyne FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 195cm

Weight: 94kg

Date of Birth: 01/12/03

Tall forward who is constantly on the move and presenting as a marking target up forward for his team using his vice like grip in front and overhead to great effect. Been an outstanding player at Under 18s level in WAFL playing 15 matches and averaging 14.6 disposals, 5.9 marks and kicking 40 goals as well as being prominent for Western Australia in two of its wins over South Australia in the Under 19s matches being very prominent in final match with 16 disposals, taking 7 marks and kicking 2 goals to be among his side’s best players. A member of the NAB AFL Academy he also showed his AFL promise in representing Australia in a representative match against Geelong’s VFL team back in April.

Player comparison: Geelong’s Tom Hawkins

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Jack Williams can do Watch the best highlights from Jack Williams ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Darcy Wilmot

Northern Knights, NAB League / Montmorency FC / Hazelglen College

State: Victoria Metro

Height: 183cm

Weight: 75lg

Date of Birth: 16/05/03

Medium defender with natural power and agility whose intercept marking is a real feature of his game. Very strong contested ball winner who uses the ball well in rebounding for his team. Played seven games for the Northern Knights, averaging 15.1 disposals and often was involved in 60-metre plays. Another player to shine in Victoria Metro's impressive win over Victoria Country at under-19s level in July, and rewarded for his overall form with selection in the NAB League Team of the Year.

Player comparison: Sydney's Callum Mills

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Darcy Wilmot can do Watch the best highlights from Darcy Wilmot ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Marcus Windhager

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Beaumaris FC / Haileybury College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 185cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 16/05/03

Explosive medium midfielder who is a contested ball winner with the ability to find space in heavy traffic with his agility. Also a dangerous player when he pushes forward, he has overcome an ACL injury two years ago to play some exciting football at college and club level this year. Averaged 15.8 disposals for the Dragons in four NAB League games and showed a strong indication of his potential for Victoria Metro in AFL Challenge against Victoria Country, being among the best players. Eligible for St Kilda under Next Generation Academy and they can match any bid from selection 21 onwards. An injured back ruled him out of Draft Combine testing at year's end.

Player comparison: Port Adelaide’s Connor Rozee