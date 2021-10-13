AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has today released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Medium Forwards ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.

The Medium Forwards group has the potential to see multiple first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL releases the positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

Nominations for this year's draft will close on Wednesday, November 17.

The pre-season and rookie drafts will take place on Friday, November 26.

Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the top prospects in this year's draft pool ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

2021 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Medium Forwards

Miller Bergman

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Berwick FC / Mazenod College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 188cm

Weight: 65kg

Date of Birth: 25/01/03

Medium forward who also plays on the wing or at half-back. He's the player his team loves to see with the ball in his hands being a great decision-maker and user of the ball by hand and foot. Very lightly built now but has the repeatable skills and athletic traits to be a real AFL prospect as he develops physically. Showed his considerable potential in representing Victoria Country Under-19s in NAB AFL Draft Challenge match against Victoria Metro in July as well as impressing in seven matches for the Stingrays averaging 17.7 disposals at 79 per cent efficiency.

Paul Curtis

Western Jets, NAB League / Keilor FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 183cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 04/03/03

Medium forward with a sharp eye for a goal who burst onto the radar with four goals for the Western Jets in the NAB League early in the year before carrying that goalkicking form into Victorian Metro trials and then playing in the game against Victoria Country kicking a total of six goals in those two matches. A left-footer who anticipates well as a forward and first to move, he has strong hands overhead and on the lead. Played seven matches for the Jets averaging 12.1 disposals and two goals with his overall performances in the NAB League and for Victoria Metro earning him 'Team of the Year' honors. From a sporting family with his mother having represented her native country Tonga in netball.

Arlo Draper

South Adelaide, SANFL / Willunga FC

State: South Australia

Height: 186cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 30/01/03

Medium forward with a few tricks which make him difficult to contain including his aerial ability, dazzling speed and agility which can turn an opponent inside out. Has a touch of Connor Rozee's class about him and has already played a couple of senior matches with South Adelaide coming up through the grades after dominating Under-18s where he averaged 24.4 disposals in nine matches. Represented South Australia at Under-19s level against Western Australia on two occasions gathering 14 disposals in game one before injuring his shoulder in the second match being the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser, putting a stop to his season.

Neil Erasmus

Subiaco, WAFL / Sorrento-Duncraig FC / Hale

State: Western Australia

Height: 188cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 02/12/03

Medium forward with exciting natural sporting talent only this season focusing purely on an AFL career after being an elite underaged cricketer. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa he was selected earlier this year in the Australian Under-18s AFL team and grasped the opportunity to be one of his side's best in a representative match against Geelong's VFL side in April. Dominated Under-18s in the WAFL earlier in the year, averaging 28 disposals, 7.8 marks and 6.3 clearances along with a state trial before injury resulting in him missing all NAB AFL Challenge matches against South Australia. A mercurial type of player, his overhead marking and footy smarts help make him an exciting prospect.

Morgan Ferres

Sturt, SANFL / St. Peter's College

State: South Australia

Height: 190cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 13/03/03

Medium forward who uses his acceleration, natural leap and aerial skills to present as a target for his team. Strong contested ball winner, particularly one on one. Played predominantly at Reserves level at Sturt after dominating Under-18s when not representing St Peter's College. Also showed slices of his potential in three matches for South Australia at U19 level with his 15 disposals and three goals against the Allies his best performance putting him among his state's best players.

Brady Hough

Peel Thunder, WAFL / Harvey FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 189cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 05/03/03

Medium forward/wingman who covers the ground exceptionally well and is very composed under pressure with the football in hand. Very dangerous player around goals, he has averaged 22.2 disposals and 5.2 marks in 11 matches at Under-18s level this year as well as representing Western Australia at Under-19s level on three occasions, averaging 13 disposals. Starred on debut at league level for Peel in wing/defender role with 22 disposals and a goal showcasing his potential. From a very sporting family with his mother having represented her state in basketball.

Blake Howes

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Parkdale FC / St. Bede's

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 07/04/03

Medium forward who also has shown the versatility to adapt well to playing on the wing this year, using his lively speed and thrilling marking to great effect. An innate ability around goals adds to his armory - he played for both the Australian Under-18s and Victorian Metro Under-19s in representative matches this year, giving encouraging glimpses of his potential. Has Jack Gunston traits as a lead-up forward and this year played seven matches for the Sandringham Dragons, averaging 15.7 disposals and a goal a game to earn 'Team of the Year' honours for his overall performances.

Shay Linke

Central Districts, SANFL / Tanunda FC

State: South Australia

Height: 190cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 08/05/03

Medium forward who can push up into the midfield and use his endurance, footy smarts and skill set to win and use the ball effectively for his team. A strong overhead mark and powerful kick, he dominated at Under-18s level averaging 27.7 disposals in three matches before progressing at Centrals through the Reserves to play six League games, having an impact in his first season. Outstanding at Under-19s representative level in final match against Western Australia, having 24 disposals (12 contested possessions) and taking six marks to be among his state's best players.

Kai Lohmann

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Lake Wendoree FC/ St Pats

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 185cm

Weight: 77kg

Date of Birth: 06/05/03

Medium forward with mercurial ability in the air and around goals, using his pace and agility to create opportunities. A competitive type, he has some of the traits of Isaac Heeney with the ability to make something out of nothing up forward with that real X-factor in the air. Missed the Victoria Country Under-19s match with injury, he played nine matches for the Rebels this year, averaging 15.3 disposals, 4.7 marks and almost a goal a game. His impressive combination of speed (2.99 seconds for 20 metres) and endurance (six minutes 19 seconds for 2km) stood out at the Victorian Country Combine, highlighting his athletic prowess.

Charlie Molan

GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 187cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 23/01/03

Medium forward who can play wing or half-back with his ability to link up using his running capacity then vision, awareness and neat disposal to set up his team. Went forward later this season for GWV Rebels, adapting very well providing a mobile marking target for his side. Ultra-consistent player in the NAB League, playing 10 matches and averaging 17.7 disposals and 4.1 marks in a range of roles, winning him the Rebels' best and fairest award as well as selection in the NAB League 'Team of the Year'. A fierce competitor with footy smarts, he also showed his prowess for Victoria Country at Under-19 level with a brilliant goal on the run, a real highlight of his game.

Luke Nankervis

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Bentleigh FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 189cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 25/05/03

Medium forward who can win his own ball, using his speed and aerial ability to impact the game. Can push up and play on the wing or even on the inside through the midfield given his combative style. Played eight matches for the Dragons this year, averaging 13.5 disposals along with 3.4 marks and 0.5 goals.

Mitch Owens

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Beaumaris FC / Mentone Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 24/09/03

Medium forward who grabbed his chance when he received a last-minute call-up to the Victoria Metro Under-19s team for its NAB AFL Challenge match against Victoria Country, gathering 29 possessions, seven marks and kicking a goal to be one of his side's best. Can also play inside midfield and use his height at stoppages to great effect after growing over 10cm in the past 12 months. A strong overhead mark as well, he has continued his impressive season with the Dragons averaging 18.6 disposals in five matches.

Lochlan Paton

West Perth. WAFL / Joondalup Kinross FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 18/12/03

Medium forward who excels in playing that high half-forward role in pushing up the ground and using his workrate to create opportunities for his team before pushing back to hit the scoreboard. Had an impressive year at under-18s level in the WAFL playing 11 games, averaging 20.4 disposals with 3.6 clearances and 4.5 tackles. Represented Western Australia at under-19s level against South Australia on three occasions and was a solid contributor, averaging 15 disposals, including being among his side's best in the final match with 19 disposals and two goals.

Lachie Rankin

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Beverley Hills FC / Caulfield Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 182cm

Weight: 68kg

Date of Birth: 05/02/03

Medium forward who can also play as a defender using his footy smarts, vision and awareness to set up the play at either end. Has a real innate ability around goals, reading the cues to get to the fall of the ball and converting under pressure. Another to seize his opportunity when given a late call-up to the Australian Under-18s team against Geelong's VFL side in April after being in sparkling early-season touch. A real competitor in one-on-one situations, he mixed his football between Caulfield Grammar and the Chargers, averaging 12 disposals and a goal a game in just four matches in the season shortened by lockdown.

Ethan Regan

East Perth, WAFL / Morley JFC

State: Western Australia

Height: 191cm

Weight: 82kg

Date of Birth: 09/04/03

Medium forward with a real aggressive, competitive streak through him helping him adapt to playing in defence as well. Up forward, he reads the ball well in flight and is a strong overhead mark with his booming kick another feature of his play. Has good acceleration for his size and showed glimpses of his potential in representing Western Australia in two Under-19s Challenge matches against South Australia. Is eligible for West Coast Eagles under the AFL's Next Generation Academy rules, with his mother born in Malaysia.

Luca Whitelum

Central Districts, SANFL / Tanunda FC / Sacred Heart College

State: South Australia

Height: 188cm

Weight: 77kg

Date of Birth: 16/07/03

Medium forward who presents impressively as a lead-up forward, providing the link-up through the middle of the ground. Uses his strong marking, endurance and clean hands at ground level to provide opportunities for his team and has progressed through the Under-18s at Centrals, averaging 17.5 disposals in four matches to playing impressively in Reserves finals. Played for South Australia in the final U19 Challenge match against Western Australia after completing his finals club commitments at Centrals.