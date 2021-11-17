AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Medium/Tall Midfielders ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.

Nominations for this year's draft closed on Wednesday. The pre-season and rookie drafts will take place on Friday, November 26.

CAL TWOMEY'S NOVEMBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranks

Stay up to date with all the latest news at the AFL Draft Hub, and check out all the key draft dates here.

Angus Anderson

Sydney Swans Academy / Sawtell FC / St. John Paul College

State: New South Wales / ACT

Height: 189cm

Weight: 90kg

Date of Birth: 25/05/03

Medium inside midfielder who captained the Swans Academy this year and excelled at stoppages with his ball-winning ability, aggression and second efforts. Played two games in the NAB League averaging 24 disposals (10 contested) at 75 per cent efficiency with five clearances and 3.5 tackles. Has some of the traits of another product of NSW/ACT in St Kilda star Jack Steele with his contested ball-winning, leadership and composure. Had a taste of senior state league football playing once for the Swans against Footscray in the VFL. Demonstrated his elite endurance with a 6 minutes 14 seconds time for 2km in the Draft Combine (Strava) test in October.

Angus Anderson in action for the Swans Academy team. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

Jamieson Ballantyne

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Portland FC / Portland Secondary College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 183cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 16/04/03

Wingman who really caught the eye with his running patterns and endurance using his natural footy smarts to win the ball, drawing some comparison to Geelong's running machine Isaac Smith. A consistent performer for the GWV Rebels this year playing 10 games and averaging 17.9 disposals (six contested) and four inside 50s, he commutes from Portland three hours from the training /playing base in Ballarat twice a week, giving a sense of his commitment. Also represented Victoria Country in AFL Challenge match against Victoria Metro, impressing with 15 disposals in a promising performance. Ranked in the top five nationally for 2km with his time of 6 minutes 19 seconds at the Draft Combine in Bendigo for Victoria Country.

Jamieson Ballantyne during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Browne

East Fremantle, WAFL / Applecross-Mt. Pleasant FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 186cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 03/01/03

Medium midfielder with the ability to break the game open with his run and carry. A real accumulator of the ball who can win it on the inside and outside in Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith fashion. Has rare footy smarts which has seen him dominate Under-18s football with East Fremantle, averaging 32.8 disposals in 14 matches this year and capping off his season winning the Jack Clarke Medal as the best and fairest player in the competition. Impressive for Western Australia in two of its wins over South Australia at Under-19s level, averaging 20 disposals.

Josh Browne at the WA Draft Combine in October 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Butler

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Lake Wendoree FC / St. Pat's College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 184cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 10/02/03

Medium midfielder/forward with exciting pace both away from stoppage and giving him separation to allow shots at goal. Brother of St Kilda's Dan, with similar attributes and can be very effective as a pressure forward with goal sense as well. Had an excellent season with the GWV Rebels, averaging 17.6 disposals at 72 per cent efficiency in nine matches with an average of 4.8 tackles and 0.8 goals per game. Eye-catching at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo with his 2.97 seconds for 20 metres on a slow track, which was equal top for the day, while his 2km time of 6 minutes 23 seconds confirmed his endurance.

Sam Butler of the Rebels in action against the Stingrays in the NAB League in April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / St. Bede's College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 191cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Left-footed medium midfielder who burst onto the scene with dominant performances early with the Sandringham Dragons, winning selection in the Australian Under-18s team for its Challenge match against Geelong (VFL) and showcasing his natural talent and athleticism. Can play inside and excel at stoppages or on the outside on the wing using his penetrating kicking to give good service to his forwards. Has unique aerial ability as well as goal sense, making him a difficult match-up at his size when he goes forward. Due to injury, played just six matches in the NAB League averaging 24.3 disposals (eight contested), three clearances and 3.2 tackles, winning him the Dragons' best and fairest award as well a selection in the NAB League Team of the Year in 2021. He finished the year with an impressive 6 minutes and 10 seconds for 2km (Strava tested) at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. Comes from a sporting family, with his father representing Australia in the Commonwealth Games in the 400 metres and his mother competing in the national youth championships in the long jump.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Finn Callaghan shows off his silky skills Finn Callaghan showed why he could potentially be an early pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft with some standout performances.

Campbell Chesser

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Lavington Panthers FC / Melbourne Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 186cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 27/04/03

Medium midfielder who can also use his line-breaking pace and long kicking to provide drive from defence. An All-Australian at Under-16s level in 2019, we only saw thin slices of his undoubted flare and athleticism in three NAB League games due to injury, averaging 18.3 disposals (14 uncontested) at 76 per cent efficiency. A state-ranked underage sprinter, he was appointed joint captain of Victoria Country Under-19s this year, underlying his leadership potential. Confirmed his overall athleticism with a 6 minute 20 second time for the 2km in Draft Combine Strava testing.

Campbell Chesser during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Kew Rovers

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 182cm

Weight: 73kg

Date of Birth: 03/01/03

Medium midfielder who had the ball on a string in his NAB League matches, where he averaged 35.8 disposals and two goals in five appearances, and representative games for both the Australian Under-18s team (29 disposals) and Victoria Metro (41 disposals), in a clear indication of his undoubted talent. A creative player who has clean hands and wonderful vision, he reacts quickly to bring his teammates into the game. Very nimble on his feet, he steps through traffic with his natural speed and pushes forward to regularly hit the scoreboard. His running patterns are elite along with his overall footy smarts and he absorbs the pressure in congestion. Predominately a ground-level player who keeps his feet and remains in the contest. He's also a student of the game, no doubt absorbing so much from his legendary father Peter and his brother Josh, who he is set to join at Collingwood with the Magpies committed to matching any rival club bid under the father/son rule.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nick Daicos highlights: Son-of-a-gun Magpie dazzles with sublime skills Watch the highlights of 2021 NAB AFL Draft prospect Nick Daicos

Kade Dittmar

East Perth, WAFL / Augusta / Mangan FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 187cm

Weight: 84kg

Date of Birth: 14/01/03

Inside midfielder who brings real physicality to his team's centre square with his aggressive attack on the ball to win the stoppage. And if the opposition wins it, his tackling pressure is enormous. Is a resilient type with clean hands as well as the vision and awareness to create for his team with slick ball use. Progressed through the grades to make his senior debut with the Falcons after strong, consistent performances at Under-18s level, averaging 18.5 disposals in 11 matches. His energy and contested ball winning were also on display for Western Australia in three representative U19 matches, averaging 16.7 disposals (9.3 contested), including being among its best in the close win over South Australia in the final match of the year.

Kade Dittmar playing for WA at the U19 Championships on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Goater

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Sunbury FC / Sunbury College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 190cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 02/06/03

Versatile midfielder who uses his height, natural spring, speed and agility to win and use the ball efficiently in a range of roles both inside and outside and can also play in defence. His vision, decision-making and execution by hand and foot is a real weapon and stood out in his seven matches in the NAB League, averaging 24 disposals at 85 per cent efficiency with four clearances for the Calder Cannons. Backed that form up to be one of Victoria Metro's best in its win over Victoria Country at Under-19s level with 23 disposals, with his pace and ball use drawing comparisons with Port Adelaide young gun Xavier Duursma.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Josh Goater can do Watch the best highlights from Josh Goater ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Ben Hobbs

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Horsham Demons FC / Ballarat Clarendon College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 183cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 16/09/03

Medium midfielder who is a hard-edged beauty who excels one-on-one and consistently extracts the ball out of congestion. Has elite game sense, reading the cues in winning the loose ball and has been ultra-consistent from the Under-16s championships in 2019 when he won All-Australian selection and Victoria Country's MVP. Has similar traits to Port Adelaide star Travis Boak with his competitive edge and ability to hit the scoreboard, averaging 25 disposals (11 contested), 5.2 clearances and five tackles in six matches for the Rebels and winning Team of the Year honours. Co-captain of Victoria Country at Under-19s level, he showed his trademark ball-winning ability and zest having 29 disposals to be among his team's best players. Showcased his athleticism with an 80cm running vertical jump and 6 minutes 32 seconds for 2km at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo for Victoria Country.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Ben Hobbs can do Watch the best highlights from Ben Hobbs ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Jason Horne-Francis

South Adelaide, SANFL/Christie Beach FC

State: South Australia

Height: 185cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 21/06/03

Medium midfielder whose stocks continued to rise after a standout year at League level in the SANFL, topped off by a best-on-ground performance in a losing preliminary final with 24 disposals and three goals in a damaging display for this young gun. An All-Australian and his state's MVP at Under-16s level just two years ago, he has now had two years of senior football under his belt and looks ready for the next step. Has rare ball-winning ability, whether it's at stoppages or overhead and is a dangerous player near goals. Averaged 16.5 disposals (8.8 contested), 4.2 tackles and 3.2 clearances in 20 games at senior level this year as well as representing both Australia at Under-18s level and South Australia at Under-19s level, showcasing his precocious talent. His 82cm running vertical jump at the South Australia Draft Combine gave a glimpse of his natural spring.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Jason Horne-Francis shows why he's set to be the No.1 pick Find out why exciting prospect Jason Horne-Francis is likely to be the first player called in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Matt Johnson

Subiaco, WAFL / North Beaches JFC

State: Western Australia

Height: 192cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 16/03/03

Tall midfielder who has risen to every challenge this season with ultra-consistent and impressive performances across the board at club and representative levels. Averaged 21 disposals in 11 matches at Under-18s/Reserves level for Subiaco before playing three League games for the WAFL powerhouse. He then starred for Western Australia in two Under-19s matches against South Australia including the AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser, winning his state's best player medal with his eye-catching 21-disposal performance. Has that ideal combination of speed and endurance with cleans hands, composure with the ball as well as neat disposal, drawing comparisons to Geelong star Mitch Duncan. Impressive athlete confirmed with his elite testing for speed (2.98 seconds for 20 metres) and agility (8.06 seconds for AFL agility run) at Draft Combine in Western Australia. From a sporting family with his father having represented Western Australia at state level.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Matthew Johnson can do Watch the best highlights from Matthew Johnson ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Mitch Knevitt

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Grovedale FC / Grovedale College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 08/01/03

Tall midfielder who had an outstanding season after recovering from an ACL injury two years ago and missing last year due to COVID shutdown. An outstanding performer for the Geelong Falcons, averaging 24.3 disposals (50 per cent contested), 4.4 clearances and 4.3 tackles, he won their best and fairest award as well as a place in the NAB League's Team of the Year. Has the elite speed and endurance combination which allows him to transition both back and forward. Uses his height and overhead marking both through the midfield and up forward to impact the game. Continued his form being among Victoria Country's best players with 23 disposals against Victoria Metro in the AFL Challenge match this year. Confirmed his elite acceleration for his size with 2.98 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 18 seconds for 2km at the Draft Combine in Bendigo for Victoria Country.

Mitch Knevitt during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ned Long

Northern Knights, NAB League / Fitzroy JFC / Melbourne Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 195cm

Weight: 92kg

Date of Birth: 05/02/03

Tall midfielder who started the year impressively with the Knights before an ankle injury curtailed his season. Has a real physical presence whether at stoppages in the midfield or when he goes forward. Has a genuine competitive streak you can see in his one-on-ones and very creative with his hands. Uses his endurance to great effect around the ground and has strong marking overhead when forward, drawing comparisons in the way he plays to Carlton captain Paddy Cripps. In his three games in the NAB League, averaged 22 disposals (10 contested), 5.7 tackles and 3.7 clearances. Confirmed his running capacity with a strong 2km run of 6 minutes and 5 seconds (Strava tested) as part of the Victorian Metro Draft Combine.

Ned Long during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Macdonald

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Doveton FC / Haileybury College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 185cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 13/01/03

Medium midfielder with excellent all-round athleticism and game sense which allows him to get to multiple contests and become a prolific ball winner. His game style has been compared to St Kilda captain Jack Steele and he possesses natural leadership attributes as captain at Haileybury College. Found plenty of the ball with the Stingrays, averaging 29.8 disposals (14.2 contested) with 5.5 clearances and 4.8 tackles in four matches and backed that up with a solid performance for Victoria Country at Under-19s level in the AFL Challenge match with 25 disposals. His elite endurance was confirmed with his 6 minutes and 8 seconds for the 2km (Strava tested) as part of the Draft Combine in 2021.

Connor Macdonald during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Judd McVee

East Fremantle, WAFL / Geraldton FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 183cm

Weight: 72kg

Date of Birth: 07/08/03

Medium midfielder who can also play across half-back and use his elite kicking skills to set up the play. All-Australian at Under-16s level in 2019, he has a high footy IQ and is very creative with his vision and clean hands. Has similar traits to Essendon star Darcy Parish in the way he hunts the footy around stoppages and was a good performer at Under-18s level in the WAFL, averaging 14.9 disposals in 12 matches. Represented Western Australia at Under-19s level in two matches this year as he continued his development.

Judd McVee during the 2km time trial at the WA Draft Combine on October 17. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Roberts

South Adelaide, SANFL / Langhorne Creek FC/ St. Peters College

State: South Australia

Height: 184cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 31/07/03

Powerfully built midfielder who pushes forward where he impacts the scoreboard. Prolific ball winner with the footy smarts, one-touch hands and a penetrating kick on his preferred left foot. A fierce competitor he has progressed from dominating Under-18s at South Adelaide (averaged 32 disposals in three games) to playing seven League games including a preliminary final, kicking two goals to show a thin slice of his potential. Been a consistent performer at representative level this year playing for the Australian Under-18s team in April and then averaging 21.7 disposals in three matches for South Australia at Under-19s level, being among its best players on each occasion.

Matt Roberts during the 2km time trial at the SA NAB AFL Draft Combine on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Serong

Gippsland Power, NAB League / Warragul FC / Geelong Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 193cm

Weight: 82kg

Date of Birth: 16/02/03

Tall midfielder who can push forward to become a marking target, as well as play in defence. Very athletic type who displayed his physical attributes with his 86cm running vertical jump, along with his 3.05 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 24 seconds for the 2km test, all in the top bracket for his size. Has sound fundamentals, being clean overhead and at ground level as well as displaying sharp vision and awareness with the ball in hand. Brother of Fremantle NAB AFL Rising Star winner Caleb, he also was a talented state-level underage cricketer, making a choice in his draft year to pursue AFL. Played seven matches with the Gippsland Power in the NAB League, averaging 16.7 disposals, as well as playing for Victoria Country in Under-19s AFL Challenge match in July.

Jai Serong during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Triffett

Brisbane Lions Academy / Morningside FC

State: Queensland

Height: 188cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 24/02/02

Fiercely competitive inside midfielder with quick and clean hands in tight and shows real intent to pressure and tackle opposition at stoppages. A consistent contributor for Brisbane in its VFL team this year playing nine matches and averaging 17.4 disposals and 7.2 tackles and backed that up by being Queensland's best player in the AFL Challenge match against Tasmania with 16 disposals (12 contested), seven tackles and a goal. His agility was impressive at the Queensland Draft Combine recording 8.23 seconds in the AFL agility run.

Toby Triffett in action for Queensland against Tasmania at the U19 Championships in September 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

James Tunstill

East Perth, WAFL / Bussellton JFC / Bunbury Grammar School

State: Western Australia

Height: 187cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 18/07/03

Powerful midfielder with exciting ability to accelerate out of stoppages using his clean hands and neat skills to provide opportunities for his forwards. A player with a good balance between winning contested and uncontested ball, he has some of the traits of Carlton recruit Adam Cerra and this season has been a dominate player at Under-18s level in the WAFL, playing 15 matches and averaging 21.9 disposals (11 contested) and 5.3 clearances. Strong performer for Western Australia at Under-19s level in three games against South Australia, averaging 17.3 disposals.

James Tunstill leads the way in the 2km time trial at the WA Draft Combine on October 17. Picture: AFL Photos

Bodhi Uwland

Gold Coast Suns Academy / Broadbeach FC / All Saints Anglican School

State: Queensland

Height: 187cm

Weight: 90kg

Date of Birth: 25/07/03

Powerful medium midfielder whose marking and long kicking are features of his game. An aggressive ball winner who has been likened to Sydney star Luke Parker for his contested ball winning and aerial ability. He missed the Queensland Under-19s AFL Challenge match against Tasmania due to a back injury after starring for the Suns Academy in two NAB League matches earlier in the year, averaging 24 disposals and 5.5 tackles. Held his own in six VFL matches with Gold Coast, averaging 12.3 disposals. Has already been preselected by the Suns onto their rookie list as per concessions afforded the Gold Coast.

Bodhi Uwland cools down after the 2021 Queensland Draft Combine in October. Picture: AFL Photos

Corey Warner

East Fremantle, WAFL / Willetton JFC / Aquinas College

State: Western Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 72kg

Date of Birth: 07/10/03

Left-footed medium midfielder who can play both inside and outside using his impressive combination of speed and endurance to influence the play. Brother of Sydney's Rising Star nominee Chad Warner, he progressed this season from dominating Under-18s football (nine matches, averaging 23.9 disposals) to playing four League matches and averaging 13 disposals. Solid performer for Western Australia in two wins at Under-19s level over South Australia, averaging 15.5 disposals giving further insight into his potential. His outside run, ball-winning ability, work ethic and left-foot kicking has been likened to West Coast star Andrew Gaff. An athletic star at the Western Australian Draft Combine recording 2.97 seconds for 20 metres along with 6 minutes 20 seconds for the 2 km and ranked second nationally for the running vertical jump with an outstanding 100cm leap.

WA's Corey Warner kicks for goal during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match against South Australia on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Whyte

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Grovedale FC / Grovedale College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 181cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 24/02/03

Left-footed medium midfielder who is both tough in the contest and has a touch of flair. Clean and composed in heavy traffic he's able to use his speed to burst from stoppage and has the vision and foot skills to set up his forwards. A state-level basketballer, he had a very consistent season with the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League, playing 11 matches and averaging 16.1 disposals, 3.8 clearances and 4.7 tackles. Tested soundly in all areas at the Victoria Country Draft Combine in Bendigo with 3.02 seconds for 20 metres, 6 minutes 32 seconds for the 2km and a running vertical jump of 80 cm.

Cooper Whyte celebrates a goal with his Vic Country teammates during an U19 trial game against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Glenelg, SANFL / Marion FC

State: South Australia

Height: 187cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 22/02/03

Medium midfielder who has had an outstanding development season which included impressing at representative and club levels, culminating with a premiership at reserves level with Glenelg after playing four matches in their League team. A playmaker on the wing, he is both poised and composed with the ball in hand and uses his step through traffic and deft foot skills to create for his team and can take a one-on-one mark with his natural spring. Was one of his state's eye-catching performers at Under-19s level this year, being one of its best with a classy display against Western Australia in August. Played predominately at reserves level as he matures physically, he averaged 15.5 disposals in 13 matches. Son of former Saint Terry Milera and nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin Wanganeen.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: The buzz prospect with famous bloodlines Watch the best highlights from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Marcus Windhager

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Beaumaris FC / Haileybury College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 185cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 16/05/03

Explosive medium midfielder who is a contested ball winner with the ability to find space in heavy traffic with his agility. Also a dangerous player when he pushes forward, he has overcome an ACL injury two years ago to play some exciting football at college and club level this year. Averaged 15.8 disposals for the Dragons in four NAB League games and showed a strong indication of his potential for Victoria Metro in AFL Challenge against Victoria Country, being among the best players. Eligible for St Kilda under Next Generation Academy and they can match any bid from selection 21 onwards. An injured back ruled him out of Draft Combine testing at year's end.

Marcus Windhager of Vic Metro during the U19 trial match against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Taj Woewodin

East Fremantle, WAFL/Booragoon JFC/Coorparoo JAFC-QAFL

State: Western Australia

Height: 183cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 26/03/03

Medium midfielder who has had an outstanding season at club and representative level captaining his Under-18s team, averaging 22.9 disposals, 3.9 clearances and 4.4 tackles in 15 matches as well as performing well for Western Australia at Under-19 level on two occasions, averaging 19 disposals with his outside run a feature of his play. A player with a high footy IQ, one-touch hands, impressive ball use on both sides and overlap run have drawn some comparisons with Geelong's Mitch Duncan. Tested very well at Western Australian Draft Combine with his 2.90 seconds for 20 metres ranked No.2 nationally. Son of 2000 Brownlow medallist, Melbourne's Shane Woewodin, he is eligible for the Demons under the AFL's father/son rule and they have already indicated their intention to match any bid they believe is fair value.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Taj Woewodin in action during the NAB AFL Combine The WA product is eligible as a father-son prospect for Melbourne

Karl Worner

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League/East Burwood FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 188cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 16/06/02

Smooth-moving wingman who uses his elite endurance to run all day and provide a connection between defense and the forward half. A good user of the footy and strong overhead he makes good decisions with his ball use. A student at RMIT, he had impressive form at the Chargers averaging 17.7 disposals in six matches and earning selection for Victoria Metro in AFL Challenge match, showing composure at the level having 13 disposals in an encouraging performance. Another midfielder to show elite endurance with his 6 minutes and 7 seconds for 2km outstanding in Victoria Metro Draft Combine Strava testing.