FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir expects Nat Fyfe to resume training in February and be ready for the start of the AFL season.

The Dockers captain was struck down with a bacterial infection in a major setback in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The dual Brownlow medallist had to be administered intravenous antibiotics in hospital for three weeks to treat the infection.

Fyfe finished with shoulder issue again The Dockers have suffered a massive injury blow with Nat Fyfe done for the day after injuring his shoulder again

Fyfe underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery in late July but his recovery did no go to plan and he needed another operation.

But Longmuir was pleased with how the 30-year-old superstar was now tracking.

"He's been able to start sweating after the infection got in there and we seem to be on top of that," Longmuir told NAB AFL Draft Countdown.

"It's going to be a bit of a long slow process, in some ways it's disappointing.

"We expect him to be right and back in training by mid-Feb or maybe late Feb.

"We expect him to be right to go for the start of the season.

"All is not lost because he's been a pretty good bank of work under his belt so we expect him to come up to the mark pretty quick."

Could this local forward be on Fremantle's radar? Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir joins NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown to preview what the club could do on Wednesday.

Fremantle's first-to-fourth-year players returned to pre-season training on Monday, with former Geelong speedster Jordan Clark winning two of the 4x1km time trials.

The Dockers finished 11th last season, one win and percentage outside the top eight.

Fremantle have three selections inside the top 20, including picks six and eight, in this week's NAB AFL Draft.