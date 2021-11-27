AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey during the Draft Countdown show ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

HE'S DONE it again, again.

AFL.com.au's senior reporter Cal Twomey has reinforced his standing as the game's No.1 reporter with another successful Phantom Draft, nailing the first 12 selections of this year's annual talent selection meeting.

It's Twomey's best strike rate since 2015, when he accurately predicted the first 15 selections of a NAB AFL Draft that was headlined by Carlton's No.1 pick Jacob Weitering.

And the hits didn't stop after Cal's first dozen in 2021.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard How your club fared during the first round of the draft Draft guru Cal Twomey analyses all the selections from the top 20 picks of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Eighteen of the top 30 predicted players in his Phantom Draft Late Mail went to the correct club, either with the exact selection Cal tipped, or with a later pick (such as Richmond's Tyler Sonsie and Melbourne's Blake Howes).

Just as remarkably, 25 out of the players that Twomey predicted to go in the top 30 were selected in that range, and all 30 predictions were drafted by the time GWS matched the Western Bulldogs' bid on Academy player Josh Fahey with pick No.42.

It continues Twomey's stunning record of success with his Phantom Drafts over the past nine seasons. Except for the COVID-affected year of 2020, when North's surprise pick of Will Phillips at pick No.3 blew everyone's predictions apart, Cal has averaged nine out of 10 correct predictions for the top 10 of the draft each year.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM DRAFT LATE MAIL STRIKE RATE

Out of top 10 Out of top 20 2013 10/10 14/20 2014 8/10 11/20 2015 10/10 16/20 2016 8/10 13/20 2017 9/10 12/20 2018 9/10 13/20 2019 8/10 13/20 2020 4/10 6/20 2021 10/10 13/20 Average 8.44/10 12.3/20

*The above scores are based on Cal Twomey correctly predicting player destinations and does not take into account where father-son/Academy/NGA bids and live trades occur

But Twomey's insights don't stop there. His incredible draft knowledge is built on countless hours of watching junior footy, talking to club recruiters, players and their agents, and developing knowledge of the AFL's talent pipeline that is unrivalled in the media industry.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cal Twomey analyses the final rounds of the NAB AFL Draft AFL's draft guru Cal Twomey takes a comprehensive look at the second night of the draft

The tales of each year's draft crop are told throughout the season on AFL.com.au via feature articles and Twomey's Road to the Draft podcasts and videos, where the best young players and club recruiters come to share their insights and their stories.

Collingwood's boom father-son prospect Nick Daicos was the subject of Cal's Going Places feature article and documentary video in 2021, tracking the charismatic, exciting youngster's journey through his eventful final year of junior footy.

And for an early look at the players most likely to shine next season, check out Cal's 10 players to watch for 2022. As a guide, seven of the 10 players he tipped for 2021 were taken in the first round.

It all adds up to the most compelling NAB AFL Draft content available anywhere, and you can get it right here on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, all year round.