Tyler Sonsie and Jacob Van Rooyen are expected to be among the leading draft contenders in 2021. Pictures: AFL Photos

USUALLY clubs are well aware of the best prospects available in the following year's NAB AFL Draft.

But given the circumstances of this season, with limited game time for some key players and also a reduction of recruiters at club land, they will head into 2021 not knowing the group quite as well as normal.

>> HOW SEE CAL'S 2019 VERSION OF THE 10 TO WATCH

Regardless, their attention will shift quickly from the 2020 pool to next year's intake, and here are 10 draft prospects to keep track on throughout the year.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft night recap: The winners and the surprise packets A dissection of the winners and surprises for the NAB AFL Draft

Campbell Chesser

Defender

185cm/78kg

27/4/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Country

Chesser showed his speed with a 2.97-second run earlier this year, highlighting a key weapon in his game. The rebounding defender likes to take the game on but has also had stints playing as an inside midfielder. Is tied to Sandringham despite hailing from country Victoria as he studies in Melbourne.

Campbell Chesser playing for Sandringham Dragons in a NAB League semi-final in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos

Midfielder

182cm/71kg

3/1/03

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

There is already plenty of hype about Daicos, who is eligible to join his brother Josh at Collingwood under the father-son rule next year. A different shape to Josh, the son of Pies champion Peter is taller and can play in the midfield or on a flank, and uses the ball magnificently on both feet. Daicos bypassed the under-16s Vic Metro program to focus on school football but would have featured for the Oakleigh Chargers this season. Shapes as an early selection in 2021.

Nick Daicos in action for Collingwood in a Next Generation Academy match at the MCG in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos.

Arlo Draper

Midfielder

185cm/71kg

30/1/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

One of a very exciting group of players at South Adelaide ahead of next year's draft. Draper is a midfielder who can find the ball, use it well and hit the scoreboard. He was named in South Australia's state Academy hub for 2020 so would have pushed to feature in the state's under-18 championships side had it gone ahead.

EVERY PICK, EVERY PLAYER Check out who your club just drafted in 2020

Jason Horne

Midfielder/forward

182cm/75kg

21/6/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

Horne is the most credentialed of any of the top prospects for next season and will start next season as perhaps the favourite for the first pick. The strongly built midfielder starred at under-18 level this season in South Australia before being blooded by South Adelaide's senior side. He didn't look out of place, continuing to fly for his marks and take the game on as a forward. Is good overhead, can dominate at the clearances and has set himself up for a big 2021.

WHO WOULD YOU HAVE TAKEN AT NO.1? We ask the recruiters

Neil Erasmus

Forward

187cm/79kg

2/12/03

Subiaco/Western Australia

A bit of a wildcard option here. Erasmus broke onto the scene late in the Colts season with Subiaco but in only his fourth game at the level blitzed in Subiaco's Grand Final win. The wiry forward booted four goals in an exciting display to put his name on the map for scouts who were excited by his smart, classy and creative showing in the forward line.

We really want to hear from you Provide your feedback for a chance to win $200 Complete Now

Josh Rachele

Midfielder/forward

179cm/77kg

11/4/03

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

A prime mover for Vic Country's under-16s side in 2019, Rachele placed himself among the players to watch when he claimed the Kevin Sheehan Medal as the best player in division one at the carnival last year. A powerful midfielder who has an explosive streak to get out of the stoppages and burst away, he got a taste of the NAB League last year with the Bushrangers.

Josh Rachele looks on during a NAB League testing day in March, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Roberts

Midfielder

183cm/78kg

31/7/03

South Adelaide/South Australia

An accumulator of the ball who has already shown he can match it with other midfielders in his class. Roberts showed some exciting signs as a bottom-ager this season with South Adelaide's under-18 team and can make an impact as a first-possession player at the stoppages.

DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more

Josh Sinn

Midfielder

186cm/72kg

28/1/03

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Sinn has won comparisons to Greater Western Sydney star Josh Kelly for his brilliant run and ball use. The Dragons midfielder is already being spoken about as one of the leading No.1 pick contenders for 2021 given his ability to penetrate and break the lines. The classy youngster would likely have been given strong exposure this year at under-18 level.

Vic Metro's Josh Sinn runs with the ball during the U16 championship match against Vic Country in 2019. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Tyler Sonsie

Midfielder

181cm/73kg

27/1/03

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Sonsie is among the group of promising Vic Metro midfielders in the pool next year. The smooth mover impressed at under-16s level, claiming his side's MVP award at the championships, and also debuted last year at NAB League level for the Eastern Ranges. Uses the ball well and is prolific through that part of the ground.

TRADING FRENZY What was the reason behind Collingwood's busy draft night?

Jacob Van Rooyen

Key forward

194cm/88kg

16/4/03

Claremont/Western Australia

Van Rooyen put together a very exciting season as a bottom-ager for Claremont this season, kicking 19 goals from 10 games. That included a haul of five early in the year in the Colts competition, with the hard-working Van Rooyen helping his side to the Grand Final. One of the standout key-position players available.