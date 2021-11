Eagles players congratulate Jack Williams after he kicks truly. Picture: @westcoasteagles Twitter

MONDAY was like the first day of school for a host of draftees with the AFL's newest players checking out their new clubs for the first time.

Some fresh-faced youngsters even joined in training and faced the media as they become acclimatised to life as an AFL footballer.

As is tradition at West Coast, draftees had to complete 10 spins and then have a shot at goal.

Check out all the best pictures and videos from social media below.

Greg Clark shoots his shot. pic.twitter.com/UEzxkrPzoT — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 29, 2021

Jack Williams kicks truly! pic.twitter.com/QEJUIdlv1Q — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 29, 2021

First day of school. ? pic.twitter.com/hsfbGLpsv6 — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) November 28, 2021

Day One ?? It all starts here for our draftees #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/nAWz4f5dUB — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 28, 2021

New faces looking good in red and white on day one. ??#Bloods pic.twitter.com/2UGnVjv7br — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 29, 2021

Good times, great classic hits.



Day one for our draftees. ? pic.twitter.com/kK6BbvHIKz — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 29, 2021

Media duties are underway for our fresh faces. ? pic.twitter.com/1GRLeLXZLx — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 29, 2021

First day @ Tigerland ?? pic.twitter.com/qeNtCZhSfb — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) November 29, 2021

Day 1?? for our new draftees pic.twitter.com/kN3z7EAZW4 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 29, 2021

Our newest Dons ??? pic.twitter.com/jhImYVkfxz — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 29, 2021