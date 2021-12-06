CARLTON is the latest club to release its jumper numbers for 2022 with recruits Adam Cerra and George Hewett continuing their careers in a familiar number.

The new Blues will both wear the same number at their previous clubs with Cerra given the No.5 and Hewett the No.29, while second-year forward Corey Durdin has taken over the No.19 vacated by his idol Eddie Betts.

Fremantle recruit Jordan Clark has also kept the No.6 he wore at Geelong, while first-round draftees Jye Amiss and Neil Erasmus will don No.24 and No.28 respectively, while small forward Lachie Schultz has moved to No.5.

At North Melbourne, No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis will wear No.6, while recruits Hugh Greenwood and Callum Coleman-Jones take over the No.18 and No.21 respectively.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees:

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin.

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



— North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

