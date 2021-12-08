THE AFL has released massive plans for the Anzac Appeal Round as the fixture for the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season takes shape.
There will be a double-header on Anzac Day with Hawthorn hosting Sydney at UTAS Stadium before the annual Essendon-Collingwood blockbuster at the MCG on Monday, April 25.
That round also features the season's first game in Canberra with Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda clashing under lights on Friday night in what will be Toby Greene's first match back from suspension.
The Western Bulldogs welcome Adelaide to Ballarat on the Saturday, while North Melbourne and Geelong will battle it out in Hobart on Sunday as part of a triple-header with the QClash and the annual Richmond-Melbourne clash.
In other confirmed fixtures, Adelaide and Port Adelaide's prayers have been answered with the first Friday night Showdown to take place in round three. That round will also feature the season's first Western Derby with West Coast and Fremantle locking horns on Sunday.
The three Northern Territory games have also been confirmed with Gold Coast hosting Hawthorn and North Melbourne in rounds 11 and 12 before reigning premier Melbourne tackles Port Adelaide in a massive round 18 clash.
2022 FIXTURE - WHAT WE KNOW
ROUND ONE
Wednesday, March 16
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.10pm AEDT, Seven
Thursday, March 17
Carlton v Richmond, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT, Seven
Friday, March 18
St Kilda v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT, Seven
Saturday, March 19
Geelong v Essendon, MCG, 2.10pm AEDT, Fox
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Accor Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT, Fox
Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST, Seven
Sunday, March 20
Hawthorn v North Melbourne, MCG, 1.10pm AEDT, Fox
Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT, Fox
West Coast v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST, Fox
ROUND THREE
Friday, April 1
Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm ACDT
Sunday, April 3
West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 4.20pm AWST
ROUND SIX
Friday, April 22
GWS Giants vs St Kilda, Manuka Oval, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, April 23
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Sunday, April 24
North Melbourne v Geelong, Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
Gold Coast v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
Monday, April 25
Hawthorn v Sydney, UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, April 30
St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ROUND 11
Gold Coast v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium, weekend of May 27-29
ROUND 12
Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium, weekend of June 3-5
ROUND 18
Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park, weekend of July 15-17
ROUND 19
North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena, weekend of July 22-24