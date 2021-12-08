Essendon and Collingwood players run out ahead of the Anzac Day clash in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has released massive plans for the Anzac Appeal Round as the fixture for the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season takes shape.

There will be a double-header on Anzac Day with Hawthorn hosting Sydney at UTAS Stadium before the annual Essendon-Collingwood blockbuster at the MCG on Monday, April 25.

That round also features the season's first game in Canberra with Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda clashing under lights on Friday night in what will be Toby Greene's first match back from suspension.

The Western Bulldogs welcome Adelaide to Ballarat on the Saturday, while North Melbourne and Geelong will battle it out in Hobart on Sunday as part of a triple-header with the QClash and the annual Richmond-Melbourne clash.

Gold Coast players stand in silence ahead of their Anzac round six clash with Sydney at Metricon Stadium on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In other confirmed fixtures, Adelaide and Port Adelaide's prayers have been answered with the first Friday night Showdown to take place in round three. That round will also feature the season's first Western Derby with West Coast and Fremantle locking horns on Sunday.

The three Northern Territory games have also been confirmed with Gold Coast hosting Hawthorn and North Melbourne in rounds 11 and 12 before reigning premier Melbourne tackles Port Adelaide in a massive round 18 clash.

2022 FIXTURE - WHAT WE KNOW

ROUND ONE

Wednesday, March 16

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.10pm AEDT, Seven

Thursday, March 17

Carlton v Richmond, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT, Seven

Friday, March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT, Seven

Saturday, March 19

Geelong v Essendon, MCG, 2.10pm AEDT, Fox

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Accor Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT, Fox

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, March 20

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, MCG, 1.10pm AEDT, Fox

Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT, Fox

West Coast v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST, Fox

ROUND THREE

Friday, April 1

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm ACDT

Sunday, April 3

West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 4.20pm AWST

ROUND SIX

Friday, April 22

GWS Giants vs St Kilda, Manuka Oval, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, April 23

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Sunday, April 24

North Melbourne v Geelong, Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

Gold Coast v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

Monday, April 25

Hawthorn v Sydney, UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST



ROUND SEVEN

Saturday, April 30

St Kilda vs Port Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST



ROUND 11

Gold Coast v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium, weekend of May 27-29



ROUND 12

Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium, weekend of June 3-5

ROUND 18

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park, weekend of July 15-17

ROUND 19

North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena, weekend of July 22-24