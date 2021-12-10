Brayden Maynard fends off Nathan Murphy and Trey Ruscoe during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard has turned his back on free agency to sign a new deal with the Magpies.

Maynard, who would have qualified as a free agent at the end of 2022, inked a three-year extension with the club.

With the 25-year-old locked away, the club can now focus on finding a new deal for star defender Darcy Moore, who along with troubled forward Jordan De Goey, will be eligible for free agency at the end of next year.

Start the day right.



An important message from @brayden_maynard: pic.twitter.com/xXiux0e3HG — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) December 9, 2021

"I saw so many reasons to stay and none to leave. It wasn't a question, in my mind," Maynard said.

"I’ve been here for seven years and Collingwood is 129 years old but the environment under 'Wrighty' and 'Fly' (new coach Craig McRae) feels brand new. It’s exciting.

"I’m also thankful for the faith in a long-term deal and the support of those around me. I’m still striving to be as good for Collingwood as Collingwood has been for me."

Maynard has played 138 matches in his seven seasons at the club and finished runner-up to Jack Crips in this year's best and fairest.

Brayden Maynard in action during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Brayden is a fine player who is approaching his prime. He is also a heart and soul figure in our changeroom," football manager Graham Wright said.

"His passion, for his club and his team-mates, has made him a fan favourite and makes his decision to re-sign an important one on a number of levels.

"Brayden has developed into a first rank player and we believe there is so much more to come. I know he has ambitions to lead and to bring along the many young players in our group."