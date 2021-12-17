FOLLOWING months of in-fighting and intrigue, Jeff Browne has been charged with leading Collingwood out of the most tumultuous period in the AFL club's recent history.

The corporate powerbroker and former Nine Network boss was appointed president of the Magpies in a unanimous vote at Friday morning's board meeting, with existing directors Jodie Sizer and Paul Licuria to serve as vice-presidents.

Browne's ticket was elected to the board on Thursday night with Barry Carp and Renee Roberts as the other successful candidates, while Christine Holgate was re-elected.

Former president Mark Korda announced he would step down from the post in September but he remains on the board.

Mark Korda claps the team off the field after a game in 2021. Picture: AAP

After announcing the election results, Korda said that Friday would be "a fairly simple board meeting" to anoint Browne as his successor.

It means Collingwood has their third president in less than a year, after Eddie McGuire ended his 22-year reign in February and Korda took over.

McGuire stood down after a backlash to his comments about the "Do Better" report into racism at the club.

Collingwood CEO Mark Anderson, Eddie McGuire and club Integrity Committee members Jodie Sizer and Peter Murphy face the media at the Glasshouse on February 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Korda and Peter Murphy initially took over as co-presidents, with Murphy deciding not to seek re-election.

The past few months have been marked by threats of board challenges and member-led emergency general meetings, though the final steps of Browne's takeover this week were ultimately straightforward.

Browne, who served the AFL for 22 years as its external lawyer and is a life member of the League, has several key areas to address immediately.

On the field, the Magpies are looking to rebound from a disastrous 2021 season that cost club great Nathan Buckley his job as coach, with Craig McRae taking over the role full-time.

Magpies coach Craig McRae with Nick Maxwell during a Collingwood training session at Holden Centre on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood is also yet to decide what to do about Jordan De Goey, who remains stood down from the club after a nightclub incident in New York on October 30.

De Goey was charged with assault and faces another court hearing next month.

Rohan Bownds, who was awarded life membership at the AGM, made his feelings clear about the state of the club in his passionate acceptance speech.

"I hope I've treated you all with respect and dignity and I want you to know I got so much back from you all," he said.

"This club has lost so many good people in recent times, so I hope the current management and new board learn from the past and start to treat the current wonderful staff and players with the greatest respect that they all deserve

"(It) was not given to myself and many others, especially over the last two years.

"It's sad my association has ended, but with this place that ran through my veins, I leave Collingwood with my head held high.

Bownds' 34-year tenure as head trainer ended after this season, while administrator Tracey O'Connor was also awarded life membership as she leaves the club on Friday for a role outside the AFL.