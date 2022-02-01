PLAYERS who have made their way to new clubs always spark interest in the minds of Fantasy coaches. More often than not, a player seeks a trade in the hope of more opportunities. Whether it’s in hope of more midfield time or even to get a game in the best 22, there is usually a lot of relevant Fantasy details to discuss.

LUKE DUNSTAN (MID, $793,000)

Moving to one of best and highest scoring Fantasy midfields in the game certainly raises question marks around Luke Dunstan and what he can produce at Melbourne. Over the last five seasons, Dunstan has averaged around 85 to 95 but at the Demons, where will he fit? Priced at his 2021 average of 95, some believe this is his peak, while others believe a change of clubs could see this improve. Either way, Dunstan is relevant name for Draft only.

Melbourne's Luke Dunstan cools off during a training session in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN DAWSON (DEF, $745,000)

After averaging 89 at the Swans, Dawson heads home to South Australia. Dawson has been a consistent performer over the last three seasons where he has averaged 89, 83 and 83. The versatile player averaged 100 after the bye in 2021 and if he can replicate that at the Crows, then he would rank as a top-three defender. Playing alongside Jake Lloyd will always dampen your Fantasy numbers, especially when it comes to a free three points on kick-ins. Lloyd took 133 of Sydney’s kick-ins last year compared to Dawson’s 74. At the Crows, Dawson will be one of their main options with this all-important responsibility and that extra stat that we all love. Brodie Smith (84) and Andrew McPherson (38) were the main kick-in options for the Crows last season so expect Dawson to feature heavily with this role in his new team.

Jordan Dawson at Crows training in January, 2022. Picture: afc.com.au

HUGH GREENWOOD (MID, $735,000)

The Kangaroos ranked last in contested possession last year and addressed that with the addition of Hugh Greenwood. Not only did he average 12 contested possessions a game but as we know, his tackling is elite and ranked as the No.1 tackler in the game averaging 8.7. That alone is nearly 35 Fantasy points. Greenwood has an important role to play at the Kangaroos and could easily improve on his best season to date where he averaged 94.

Hugh Greenwood at North Melbourne training on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM CERRA (MID, $732,000)

After averaging 87 last year, could this be the year Cerra truly breaks out. He has averaged 61, 83 and 87 in his first three seasons and ended the year on fire with an average of 112 in his last four games. Despite a successful season at the Dockers, Cerra only attended over 70 per cent of centre-bounce on two occasions. Expect this to increase at his new club and in return, we could see a breakout season with an average of 100-plus.

Carlton's Patrick Cripps and Adam Cerra run laps at training on November 22, 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

PATRICK LIPINSKI (MID, $606,000)

It was always going to be hard to crack game time in the Bulldog’s midfield. Last season Lipinski only managed nine games at an average of 65 and wore the medical sub vest on four occasions. When given any midfield opportunity, Lipinski is a proven Fantasy scorer. Over the last two seasons when he has been given centre bounce opportunities, he averaged 86. When you consider that in those games he only attended 19 per cent of them, it’s clear to see that at Collingwood we should see a spike in all of his numbers.

Patrick Lipinski at Collingwood training on January 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGE HEWETT (DEF/MID, $537,000)

When playing in the midfield … Hewett can score. Prior to his bye, Hewett was never seen in the middle for the Swans and his average of 55 reflected that. However, a change of role after the bye saw Hewett attend 59 per cent of centre bounces and subsequently averaged 75 in his last 10 games. Priced at an average of 64, there is plenty of room for improvement. However, where and how will the Blues use Hewett? Because as we know, role is everything.

George Hewett at Carlton training on November 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN CLARK (MID, $552,000)

Clark was only given 11 games last year for Geelong. Four of those he wore the medical sub vest and in three of those, he didn’t even get on. It was no surprise that Clark has found a new home at Fremantle who have welcomed him with open arms. He looks set in their best 22 but in AFL Fantasy he is awkwardly priced at an average of 66 and unlike last year, he can only be selected in the midfield. However, there is some upside, so put him on the pre-season watch-list.

New Docker Jordan Clark at the team photo day on January 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM PETREVSKI-SETON (DEF, $514,000)

Petrevski-Seton is priced at an average of 61, his lowest output over his five-year career. He had his career-best season in 2019 when he averaged 78. Although that is probably beyond his limits now, an average of 70 isn’t out of the question. He currently ranks outside the top-100 defenders based on last year’s average, but an average of 70 would place him in the top-60. Therefore, move him up your draft rankings, especially in those deeper drafts.

Sam Petrevski-Seton outside Eagles HQ on October 11, 2021. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

CHARLIE CONSTABLE (MID, $513,000)

Over the last three seasons at Geelong, Constable was only given 12 games. Constable has a Fantasy game and showed this in the VFL last year when he averaged 32 disposals and 111 points across his nine games. At the Suns, Constable could be finally be given more opportunities to show his Fantasy prowess. With Greenwood moving to the Kangaroos and a recent injury to Jack Bowes, spots are starting to open up for the 22-year-old.

Charlie Constable at Gold Coast training in December, 2021. Picture: @GoldCoastSuns Twitter

WILL BRODIE (MID/FWD, $387,000)

Selected at pick No.9 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, Brodie struggled to become a regular player at the Suns, playing just 24 games across the last five seasons. In 2019, he burst on to the scene playing eight games to average 88 points which was highlighted by a huge 142 in round 12. Brodie played just four games last season and half of those he came on as the medical sub. When he wasn’t playing or wearing the vest, Brodie dominated in the VFL averaging 117.4 from nine games. From all reports, Brodie has been training as an inside-midfielder at his new club, with his fingers crossed that he will finally be given the opportunities he deserves. Priced at a discounted average of 46, Brodie is a dead-set bargain if he can crack the Dockers' best 22.

Will Brodie at Fremantle training on January 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

