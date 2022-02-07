Denver Grainger-Barras poses in front of the John Kennedy snr statue at Waverley Park after being drafted in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has locked away one of its brightest young talents with Denver Grainger-Barras inking a contract extension.

The versatile key defender has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2024.

Taken with pick No.6 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Grainger-Barras made a strong impression in his first season.

Although sidelined by a knee injury early in the season, the 19-year-old went on to play five senior games late in the year.

Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie said he was excited to see the youngster take the next step in his development this year.

Hawthorn's Denver Grainger-Barras flies high to spoil over the pack against Brisbane in R20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's great news for the club and exciting for our fans to have Denver commit for a further two years," McKenzie said.

"He is one that brings a great energy to the side, will throw himself at every contest, reads the ball well and provides a strong aerial presence down back.

"He has shown a real willingness to compete and absorb as much as he can, and we're confident he'll continue to improve in 2022."