IF THE 'second season blues' is a thing, don't expect it to impact Errol Gulden, according to Sydney coach John Longmire.

Gulden was part of the young Swans core that lifted them from five wins in 2020 to 15 last season, finding a regular home at half-forward with his game sense and terrific decision-making.

The 19-year-old finished fifth in NAB AFL Rising Star voting behind winner Luke Jackson.

He was also crowned the AFL Players' Association Best First Year Player.

The usually reserved Longmire was effusive in his praise for the left-footer.

"His work rate and attention to detail is second to none," Longmire told AFL.com.au.

"It's well beyond his years.

"He's first in to review meetings, I'm talking straight after training.

"He works so hard at his craft and he comes off the training tack and into the line coaches and he's the first in their office to ask how he can get better."

Sydney coach John Longmire addresses his players during the elimination final against Greater Western Sydney on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gulden is a Sydney Academy product, someone Longmire has known since the age of six, and was taken at No.32 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

His round one debut was incredible, kicking three goals and adding three assists from his 19 disposals as the Swans upset premiership fancies Brisbane at the Gabba.

Longmire said Gulden would be ready for more attention in the coming season.

"I'm sure that'll happen, that's only natural," he said.

"That's the exciting thing for him and us as a team.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal on debut in round one, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"It will get harder, we understand that, but at the same time he has some confidence to draw upon.

"His footy is very good and his preparation allows his footy to be very good.

"Whilst he'll no doubt get some more attention and there'll be times when it's a bit tough, that's also part of the great excitement of putting together an AFL career.

"Now it's about piecing together and keeping on learning and I'm really confident what he can do for us."

Lance Franklin and Errol Gulden celebrate a goal during a Sydney clash with the GWS Giants at the SCG in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmire said Gulden's contribution went far beyond what he did with his disposals, hinting the teenager had displayed leadership qualities in his first year.

"He contributes in every team meeting," he said.

"He's got some great stuff to say.

"I know sitting on the bench coaching him, he's wonderful at being able to pick up the trends of the game for a first-year player and being able to go out and understand what needs to be done.

"He's made a big impact in 12 months."