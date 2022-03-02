LEGENDARY journalist Mike Sheahan has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th annual Sport Australia Media Awards.

Sheahan carved out a reputation as one of the most respected and influential journalists covering Australian Football over his 40-year career.

He spent 20 years as chief football writer for the Herald Sun and won dozens of major Australian football media awards across all categories - news breaking, features and columns.

Sheahan transitioned into a successful radio and television personality later in his career, finishing up in 2020 after 19 years at Fox Footy.

He said he was honoured to receive the award to cover "the game I love".

"Journalism gave me opportunities to meet people and go to places I would have never dreamt of, and I consider myself extremely lucky," Sheahan said.

"My proudest achievement is shining the light on concussion and waging an unofficial campaign in newspapers and on television for 20 years."

Sheahan is a life member of the AFL and the media centre at AFL House in Melbourne is also named after him.

He joins legendary commentator Dennis Cometti as a recipient of the Sport Australia Lifetime Achievement Award, after the WA broadcaster was honoured in 2018.