MATT Rowell played his best game since 2020 and Jack Lukosius proved he could be a dangerous forward as Gold Coast completed a terrific pre-season with a 23-point win over Geelong at Metricon Stadium on Monday night.

The Suns missed a ton of easy second-quarter shots at goal, and also gift-wrapped a few to the Cats with some ill-discipline, but roared home in the final quarter to win 13.17 (95) to 11.6 (72).

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

It completed a near perfect build-up to round one for Gold Coast after it also beat Port Adelaide in a practice match 10 days ago.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AAMI Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong The Suns and Cats clash in the AAMI Community Series

Following shoulder and knee surgeries the past two seasons, Rowell was fantastic, looking fit and full of confidence in gathering 27 disposals, which included eight clearances and seven tackles.

On a humid night, he picked the greasy ball up with ease, helping a Suns midfield that destroyed the slightly undermanned Cats around the stoppages.

With Ben King (ACL) out for the season, the new-look tall timber inside 50 functioned well after a slow start, with Lukosius kicking three goals and putting one on a platter for Mabior Chol with a wonderful pass.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Young Sun rises above the rest Jack Lukosius takes a huge mark right in front of goal and converts

Noah Anderson (25 disposals), Ben Ainsworth (four goals) and the irresistible captain Touk Miller (31 and two goals) were also influential.

It's hard to read too much into Geelong's performance, missing a number of its best players, but they were thoroughly outplayed.

Cam Guthrie and Tom Atkins battled hard, while Jeremy Cameron (three goals) looks in great touch.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Guthrie puts the jets on and threads eye of the needle Geelong's Cam Guthrie breaks clear and splits the middle from a tight angle

Gold Coast kicked the first three goals of the night and should have led by more at quarter-time but hurt themselves with ill-discipline.

From a set shot at goal just 20m out, Izak Rankine gave away a free kick for a hit to his opponent's stomach that led to quick Geelong transition and a goal to Patrick Dangerfield.

Moments later Wil Powell gave away a 50m 'stand' rule penalty and Joel Selwood's conversion from the top of the goalsquare reduced the Cats' deficit to seven points.

The Suns then kicked a barely believable 0.9 in the second quarter, with seven of the shots relatively easy, to trail at the main break.

Weight of numbers won in the end though.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sexton and Miller combine in unlikely assist Touk Miller snaps truly after Sexton's kick ricochet's off a Geelong defender

New faces

Suns recruits Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult showed enough grunt inside 50 to please their supporters. Chol kicked a goal and looked good in his back-up ruck minutes before being iced at half-time, while Casboult split packs and caused the spillages that led to the opening two goals. Tyson Stengle really battled after his breakout against Richmond last week, but popped up with a goal in the dying moments, while young defender Sam de Koning impressed both in one-on-one contests and with ball in hand.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Suns' pressure too hot for fumbling Cats Lukosius gives the perfect assist to Chol as the Suns tackling proves too much pressure for Geelong

Round one chance

It's fair to say Jarrod Witts is almost completely back from the ruptured ACL that wiped out most of his 2021. The Gold Coast co-captain had a terrific return to competitive footy, playing into the final quarter and finishing with seven disposals and some clinical tap-work to his midfielders. He will now certainly play in the opening round against West Coast. De Koning should have inked his name in for Geelong, looking right at home alongside Mark Blicavs and Jake Kolodjashnij in the key posts. He finished with 19 disposals, including six intercepts, to go with a number of quality spoils.

Rhys Stanley reaches over Jarrod Witts during the AAMI Community Series clash on March 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Medical room

A concern for each club with Mabior Chol coming off at half-time with ice on his hamstring. The Suns say it is just cautionary though. Geelong lost defender Jed Bews in early in the match after a collision left him dazed. The Cats should get Tom Stewart (family) back for round one, while Jack Henry (foot) and Mitch Duncan (calf) are in a race to make it. Gold Coast expects wingman Jeremy Sharp to be available for the season opener after he missed with a tight hamstring.

Fantasy watch

If you were wondering if Touk Miller (MID, $1,024,000) is worth spending the big bucks on, his performance against Geelong should answer that. 130 points thanks to 32 disposals, eight marks, two marks and two goals in a typical effort where he works extremely hard to get from contest to contest. Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000) has been high on the radar for many after a disappointing sophomore season which was hampered by injury. Those Fantasy tons he scored in his first few games were added to with 101. He racked up 27 disposals and seven tackles in a 'don't overthink it, lock him in' performance. Our bench rookie worries have been solved by Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $190,000). The versatile Cat looked terrific scoring 70 points and is worth slotting in as your D7/D8 or F7/F8. Hopefully Cooper Stephens (MID, $190,000), who finished with 62 points, did enough to warrant a spot in the Cats' round one line up for his debut.

GOLD COAST 3.3 3.12 9.13 13.17 (95)

GEELONG 2.2 5.3 8.4 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Ainsworth 4, Lukosius 3, Miller 2, Chol, Flanders, Holman, Sexton

Geelong: Cameron 3, Dangerfield 2, Dahlhaus, C.Guthrie, Holmes, Narkle, Selwood, Stengle

BEST

Gold Coast: Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Ainsworth, Witts, Lukosius

Geelong: C.Guthrie, Atkins, Cameron, de Koning, Selwood

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Chol (hamstring)

Geelong: Bews (head)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2486 at Metricon Stadium