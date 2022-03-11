Jack Darling celebrates a goal during the round 19 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium on July 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jack Darling has met all AFL requirements to allow him to return to the club after re-joining teammates on Friday following more than six weeks in exile.

The significant boost the injury-hit Eagles has coincided, however, with confirmation star midfielder Tim Kelly is now subject to the League's health and safety protocols nine days out from the season-opener against Gold Coast on March 20.

Darling, who had until recently resisted meeting the AFL's health and safety protocols, will now push to recondition his body and play early in the season.

The Eagles confirmed the star goalkicker's return on Friday, declaring he had ticked off all "AFL and other requirements" to return to the club's Mineral Resources Park base.

The club said it would not comment on private medical information, however, such as the 29-year-old's vaccination status.

Simpson on life without Darling, the Eagles' next crop and a potential rebuild West Coast coach Adam Simpson opens up to Nathan Schmook about the Eagles in 2022

"He will now undergo the requisite medical assessment and continue to build his football fitness base as he strives to resume his AFL career as soon as possible," the Eagles said.

"Darling has been training away from the club for a number of weeks and will need to re-condition his body for match play as he strives to build on his 236-game, 450-goal career.

"This period has been a very difficult one for Jack and his family and we ask that his privacy be respected."

Darling has been training away from teammates for more than six weeks after he was banned from attending club headquarters on January 21 when players were required to have received their first coronavirus vaccination.

Players are now required to have received two doses of coronavirus vaccination to train at their club and be eligible for selection unless they have an exemption.

Darling was the Eagles' leading goalkicker in 2021 with 42 and finished fifth in the club's best and fairest award.

His absence, combined with a foot injury for young tall forward Oscar Allen, had left the club with a shortage of available tall forwards, leading to the recruitment of former Fremantle player Hugh Dixon during the Supplemental Selection Period.

West Coast's Hugh Dixon congratulates Patrick Naish after his goal against Fremantle in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast resisted placing Darling on the inactive list during his period away from the club, which would have opened the option to slash his lucrative salary.

Premiership defender Tom Cole and prized draftee Campbell Chesser were instead moved off the main list following long-term ankle injuries, allowing the Eagles to boost their playing stocks with midfielders Tom Joyce and Patrick Naish.