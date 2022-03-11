AS THE days, hours and minutes tick down on the lockout clock for Toyota AFL Fantasy, coaches are making plenty of tweaks to their teams. For the former champions of the game, they’re also feverishly making changes ahead of round one.

2022 looks to be a season like no other.

Tried and true formulas are out the window and those hunting for Fantasy glory will have to change up their game plan in order to be successful … and to fit your 30 players in under the $14.8 million budget.

Back-to-back champion Selby Lee-Steere (2017/18*) has discussed at length his 'blueprint' for winning Fantasy Classic via moreirasmagic.com.au, but may have to adjust some thinking due to the lack of basement priced players that are likely to play in round one.

The man Selby tied with in 2018, James Robinson, agrees and only has half a squad picked as he waits on news of debutants as that will dictate his structure. Trent Sutcliffe has proven to be a coach who can adapt his game after winning the challenging 2020 season which has been dubbed 'Coronaball' due to the many moving parts of the heavily impacted season.

Warnie sat down for a special episode of the podcast with the trio to answer burning questions posed by Fantasy coaches via social media. The insight from the coaches who have driven away at the end of the season in their Toyota give their two cents on some of the key issues facing coaches as they aim to park a $60,000 Toyota HiLux in their garage as the No. 1 ranked coach this year.

