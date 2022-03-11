Lions skipper Dayne Zorko at the Captains Day in Brisbane on March 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko took a big step towards playing in round one on a positive day for the club.

Zorko, who missed both pre-season matches after undergoing a small procedure on his Achilles last month, completed a strong session at Lions' training on Friday morning.

But that wasn't the only good news for Brisbane, with Nakia Cockatoo and young defender Noah Answerth extending their contracts.

Cockatoo has signed on for another season, until the end of 2023, while Answerth has added three years to his deal.

Zorko did the first 20 minutes of drills with his teammates before joining Cam Rayner for some running, and then completing high-speed reps around the Hickey Park boundary on his own.

Dayne Zorko did about 20mins of drills with the team this morning then topped up with a lot of running. Moving well here. Madden and Robertson did full sessions pic.twitter.com/Dx7AaOlJRM — Michael Whiting (@MichaelWhiting) March 11, 2022

He was running until the session for the entire team finished.

James Madden (bruised shin) and Deven Robertson (hamstring) both completed the entire session after leaving the field early from last week's AAMI Community Series match against the Western Bulldogs.

Aside from Eric Hipwood (knee) the only confirmed missing starter to take on Port Adelaide on March 19 is half-back Keidean Coleman.

Key defender Marcus Adams said the eye-catching youngster would be a loss, but not something the Lions couldn't overcome.

Brisbane's Keidean Coleman steps past Melbourne's James Harmes in a qualifying final on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got some pretty handy blokes off half-back," Adams said.

"Kiddy's just been amazing, going in late last year.

"Watching from behind you're in awe of some of the things he does sometimes.

"He's just a few seconds ahead. It's almost like watching a younger, quicker Hodgey run around," he laughed.

"It's a big loss for us, but we've got blokes that can come in."