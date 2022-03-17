Luke Beveridge addresses his players during the round one clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss Luke Beveridge's bizarre post-match behaviour and unexplainable attack on a journalist.

- 'Extraordinary outburst by the coach ... Equally irrational, equally childish'

- 'The behaviour can't be tolerated'

- 'Attacking a journalist on national TV for essentially doing his job'

- 'He's let himself down, he's let his club down, and there needs to be ramifications and consequences for his action'

- To storm the ground when Bud kicks goal 1000? Nat loves the ground invasion, Damo hates it

- Docherty back 'inspirational story'

In this episode ...

0:00 – A great game 'overshadowed' by an outburst

2:36 – Audio of Luke Beveridge's words

5:42 – Why Tom Morris' reporting has been vindicated

7:03 – Luke Beveridge's 'us against them' attitude

8:26 – Bevo's past stoushes with Damo, and the media

12:48 – Certain comments that fly in the face of his own beliefs

17:36 – Buddy, and the ground invasion debate

21:19 – Looking ahead to Tigers-Blues clash