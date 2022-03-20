Nick Blakey in action during the round one clash between the GWS Giants and Sydney at Accor Stadium on March 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE opening Nine Things We Learned of the season, we discover that Collingwood landed a steal in last year's Trade Period, Port Adelaide is a lot less scary without Charlie Dixon and it's amazing the difference a new coach can make for a player.

1. New Pie might be the steal of the Trade Period

Patrick Lipinski cost Collingwood pick No.43 to pluck out of the Kennel last October, following an opportunity-starved 2021 that reaped only 11 games for the midfielder – only two after round 11, with the last as an unused sub in round 20. Right now that looks like a very shrewd piece of business by Graham Wright. The third-round pick isn’t nothing, but if the Magpies secure a permanent member of its midfield in exchange, it will be a steal. Lipinski was close to best on ground in Friday night's win over St Kilda, departing Marvel Stadium with 30 disposals, 13 contested possessions and seven inside 50s in a performance that will frustrate Western Bulldogs supporters who didn’t want to see him leave Whitten Oval. - Josh Gabelich

2. Josh Rachele is ready to entertain you

The Crows' top draftee from 2021 came with a reputation for eye-catching footy and he lived up to his promise in stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon. Not content with a classy cameo, the No.6 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft booted five goals in his senior debut with a combination of sweetly hit set shots and classic small-forward crumbing. That brilliant first outing will be of little solace to Rachele and his teammates after the bitterly disappointing loss to Fremantle, but Crows fans have plenty be exciting about - and opposition clubs suddenly have a serious attacking threat to deal with. - Michael Rogers

3. There's no substitute for Charlie Dixon

Despite losing to Brisbane, Port Adelaide again showed it had the tools to be a contender in 2022. However, without injured spearhead Dixon, the forward line lacked punch. Port generated 55 inside 50s – three more than Brisbane – but against an organised defence produced 19 scoring shots. Mitch Georgiades, Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson combined for two goals from 22 disposals, and perhaps more tellingly Marcus Adams and Darcy Gardiner were major influences for the victors. Big Charlie is close to returning following pre-season ankle surgery, and his presence would surely help his fellow forwards. - Michael Whiting

4. The Blues' not-so-new secret weapon

Eighteen months after being delisted and then re-listed by Carlton, Matthew Kennedy produced the best performance of his career on Thursday night, following up a dominant display in the AAMI Community Series. While the focus was on new recruits Adam Cerra and George Hewett, as well as the brilliant effort by skipper Patrick Cripps, Kennedy banked the best game of his career to start the Michael Voss era with a bang. The former Giant finished with a game-high 33 disposals – the first time he has collected more than 30 disposals in game – eight clearances and 514 metres gained to show he might have a big say in Carlton's midfield fortunes this year. To think he only managed seven games in 2020 and 13 last year under David Teague shows a new coach can make an impact on individuals. - Josh Gabelich

5. Tyson Stengle could be Geelong's circuit-breaker

The Cats have long been crying out for a small forward to take the heat off the 'three-headed monster' of Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Gary Rohan. The likes of Brad Close and Gryan Miers had disappointing 2021 seasons, while Luke Dahlhaus and Shaun Higgins were in and out of the side, as Geelong fell short in a preliminary final for the fifth time in six years. After Saturday's 66-point thumping of Essendon, they might have just found one. Tyson Stengle joined the Cats as a delisted free agent last year after he was axed by Adelaide for a series of off-field incidents. He was electric against the Bombers, booting four goals from 20 disposals and looms as a genuine matchwinner. Under the tutelage of former Adelaide and Carlton great Eddie Betts, Stengle might just be the man to lead Geelong to the promised land in 2022. - Brandon Cohen

6. The Dogs need a 'Trac' stopper

Christian Petracca destroyed the Western Bulldogs on Wednesday night. It was just as he did on Grand Final night last year. In fact, the stat lines suggest the Norm Smith Medal winner had near-identical evenings. He had 38 disposals, nine clearances, 869m gained, 11 inside-50s, 13 score involvements and kicked two goals at the MCG. He had 39 disposals, nine clearances, 896m gained, 11 inside-50s, 15 score involvements and kicked two goals at Optus Stadium. The fact of the matter is the Bulldogs will find it difficult to stop the Demon juggernaut if Petracca continues to operate in this manner every time they play. It's something for Luke Beveridge to ponder as the season progresses. - Riley Beveridge

7. Matt Rowell is back to his best

After suffering shoulder, knee and groin injuries in the time since he sensationally burst onto the AFL scene, Matt Rowell has not been able to replicate the form that earned him nine Brownlow Medal votes in his first four games. Until now. The third-year Sun was exceptional on Sunday night against West Coast, surpassing his career-best 26 disposals early in the fourth quarter, and finishing with 33. So hampered by osteitis pubis last year, he had his burst and dynamic movement around stoppages back and was able to stand up in contests. He stopped the Eagles' momentum in the second quarter with 11 possessions in the second quarter and was unmatched at stoppages with 10 clearances and 22 contested possessions. The 20-year-old showed wonderful courage late in the third quarter, running with the flight before being clambered into by Willie Rioli. His performance alone was cause for encouragement for the Suns. - Nathan Schmook

8. Nick Blakey will be a key to Sydney’s fortunes this year

There are bigger names and more senior players and some significant stars who will be vital to the Swans’ top-four hopes this year but Blakey holds a crucial role for them. The forward-turned-defender injects important speed and run into a backline group that on the other half-back spot has veteran Josh Kennedy being used in a new role. Blakey was excellent against the Giants in Saturday night’s win over Greater Western Sydney with 22 disposals and five inside-50s and his unique size and traits offer the Swans something a bit different in an attacking defensive group. - Callum Twomey

9. North's tall trio is too much

The Kangaroos went into their round one clash against Hawthorn with three ruck/forwards: Todd Goldstein, Tristan Xerri and Callum Coleman-Jones. It may be a very small sample size, but after Sunday’s loss to the Hawks, it should be the last time all three play together. North Melbourne looked top-heavy, and, in addition to getting beaten in hitouts (35-32), even with Hawthorn ruckman Max Lynch being subbed out early due to concussion, the trio combined for just two goals (all by Goldstein) and eight marks. - Trent Masenhelder