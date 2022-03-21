Sydney's Luke Parker celebrates a goal against GWS in R1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SIX players have opened the 2022 season with perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

Christian Petracca, Patrick Dangerfield, Luke Parker, Patrick Cripps, Matt Rowell and Dan Houston were all rewarded with maximum votes for their outstanding performances in round one.

Adelaide debutant Josh Rachele gained nine votes for his five-goal effort against Fremantle, while Essendon first-gamer Nic Martin only received two votes from Chris Scott and Ben Rutten despite his five-goal, 27-disposal outing.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round one's best moments Watch all the best highlights from a terrific opening round

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs



10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Aaron Naughton (WB)

6 Ben Brown (MELB)

4 Bailey Smith (WB)

3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 Ed Langdon (MELB)

Carlton v Richmond



10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

6 Adam Cerra (CARL)

4 George Hewett (CARL)

1 Sam Docherty (CARL)

1 Marc Pittonet (CARL)

St Kilda v Collingwood



9 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

9 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

5 Taylor Adams (COLL)

5 Jack Hayes (STK)

2 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

Geelong v Essendon



10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

8 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

6 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

2 Nic Martin (ESS)

2 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

1 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

1 Brad Close (GEEL)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney



10 Luke Parker (SYD)

8 Tom Green (GWS)

5 Oliver Florent (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Nick Blakey (SYD)

1 Phil Davis (GWS)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Dan Houston (PORT)

8 Joe Daniher (BL)

5 Marcus Adams (BL)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

2 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Oscar McInerney (BL)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

8 James Sicily (HAW)

8 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

6 Luke McDonald (NMFC)

4 Jack Gunston (HAW)

2 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

2 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

Adelaide v Fremantle

9 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

5 Ben Keays (ADEL)

3 Jordan Clark (FRE)

2 Rory Lobb (FRE)

2 James Rowe (ADEL)

1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

West Coast v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

5 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

3 Jack Redden (WCE)

3 Jamaine Jones (WCE)

1 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

Leaderboard

10 Patrick Cripps CARL

10 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

10 Dan Houston PORT

10 Luke Parker SYD

10 Christian Petracca MELB

10 Matt Rowell GCFC

9 Jordan De Goey COLL

9 Patrick Lipinski COLL

9 Joshua Rachele ADEL

8 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

8 Joe Daniher BL

8 Tom Green GWS

8 Tom Hawkins GEEL

8 Changkuoth Jiath HAW

8 Matthew Kennedy CARL

8 Touk Miller GCFC

8 James Sicily HAW

6 Ben Brown MELB

6 Adam Cerra CARL

6 Luke McDonald NMFC

6 Aaron Naughto WB

6 Brandan Parfitt GEEL