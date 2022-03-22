Willie Rioli looks on during the round one clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast forward Willie Rioli and Adelaide captain Rory Sloane will join Brisbane warrior Mitch Robinson at the AFL Tribunal.

All three cases will be heard on Tuesday night with Adelaide's defence for Sloane to kick things off from 5pm AEDT.

Rioli made his comeback in Sunday's loss to Gold Coast after serving a two-year ban for doping violations, but his bump on Suns young gun Matt Rowell (watch the incident in the player below) earned him a one-game suspension.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rioli and Rowell in massive collision, Dixon finishes with first goal Willie Rioli has a big impact on his return game, after this assist and clash with Matt Rowell

Rioli left the ground and was a fraction late to the contest, leaving Rowell sore from a collision that was graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact. His case will start after Sloane's and is tentatively scheduled for 6.15pm AEDT.

Sloane has also been offered a one-match ban for making contact to the eye region of Fremantle's Blake Acres.

The incident was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Brisbane on Monday confirmed it would challenge the one-match suspension handed to Mitch Robinson for forceful front-on contact against Port Adelaide's Xavier Duursma.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Robinson could be in MRO trouble after this heavy bump Mitch Robinson may be in MRO trouble after this incident involving Xavier Duursma

The incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact.

Duursma suffered a collarbone injury and is no certainty to play in round two.



Robinson's case will close out the hearing and is estimated to start at 7.30pm AEDT.