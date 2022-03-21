WEST Coast forward Willie Rioli has been offered a one-match ban for rough conduct on Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell, compounding the Eagles' early-season injury crisis.

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane is also facing a week on the sidelines after making intentional contact to the eye region of Fremantle wingman Blake Acres in Sunday's clash at Adelaide Oval.

Rioli cannoned into Rowell in the third quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Suns at Optus Stadium, leaving the ground and colliding with the young star who had just got hands to the ball while running with the flight.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

Rowell was able to play on after the incident, but changes to the Match Review system in 2022 mean the potential to cause serious injury is given more weight for high bumps.

If the Eagles accept the penalty, Rioli will miss Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Sloane was cited by the MRO for an incident in the first quarter, which was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

The midfielder will miss Saturday's clash against Collingwood at the MCG if he accepts the penalty.

