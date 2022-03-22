Willie Rioli looks on during the round one clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast forward Willie Rioli is free to face North Melbourne on Sunday after overturning his rough conduct charge at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Rioli was charged with careless conduct after he collided with Gold Coast star Matt Rowell in a marking contest in Sunday's loss at Optus Stadium, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as medium impact and high contact.

Rioli made his comeback in Sunday's loss to Gold Coast after serving a two-year ban for doping violations, but his bump on Rowell (watch the incident in the player below) originally earned him a one-game suspension.

Rioli and Rowell in massive collision, Dixon finishes with first goal Willie Rioli has a big impact on his return game, after this assist and clash with Matt Rowell

The Eagles challenged all aspects of the charge, arguing it was a "legitimate marking attempt" and Rioli had not breached his duty of care to Rowell or made high contact in the collision.

In overturning the charge, the jury of David Neitz, Shane Wakelin and Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson QC declared the small forward had not ceased to contest the ball in the collision and his actions were reasonable.

"Incidents such as this where the question revolves around whether and how the player is contesting the ball are not easy," Gleeson QC said.

"Rioli had eyes for the ball as he entered the contest (and) there is no doubt he braced for contact a split second before contact.

"But when doing so he did not cease to contest the ball. The way in which he did so was not unreasonable."

The jury did find he had made high contact with Rowell, but that proved irrelevant after the rough conduct charge was dismissed.

Free to play.



Willie Rioli's rough conduct charge has been overturned at the #AFLTribunal pic.twitter.com/awEbIJUwH9 — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) March 22, 2022

As part of his evidence, Rioli said he was not aware that Rowell was approaching the contest until the final moment, and he had turned his body in an effort to reduce the impact of the collision.

He disputed the assertion from AFL counsel Nick Pane QC that he had breached his duty of care to Rowell.

"I believe my duty was to commit to the contest and help my team at any cost. It's unfortunate it escalated like this, but my intention was to win the ball," Rioli said.

Pane argued that Rowell's ability to stay on the ground after the incident and take part in the next centre bounce was the result of "good fortune, not good management", and Rioli should have considered the midfielder's vulnerability in the contest.

He highlighted amendments to the MRO and Tribunal system in 2022 that mean the potential to cause serious injury must be factored into the determination of impact for rough conduct charges when high contact is made.

West Coast counsel David Grace QC used images to dispute high contact charge, arguing there was "daylight" between Rowell's chin and Rioli's hips at the point of impact.

He insisted the collision was unavoidable in the circumstances and the Tribunal needed to consider the message a suspension to Rioli would send to players attempting marks where there is an element of risk.

It follows Adelaide's Rory Sloane overturning his own one-match ban for making contact to the eye region of Fremantle's Blake Acres.

The incident was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Brisbane's Mitch Robinson is next to face the Tribunal in his challenge against a one-match suspension for forceful front-on contact against Port Adelaide's Xavier Duursma.

Robinson could be in MRO trouble after this heavy bump Mitch Robinson may be in MRO trouble after this incident involving Xavier Duursma

The incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact.

Duursma suffered a collarbone injury and is no certainty to play in round two.



Robinson's case will close out the hearing and is estimated to start at 7.30pm AEDT.