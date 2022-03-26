A fan at the SCG takes a mark and falls between the seats as he grabs the ball that Lance Franklin kicked for his 1000th goal. Picture: Twitter

SYDNEY has offered a reward to the lucky fan who caught the ball Lance Franklin used to kick his 1000th goal.

Franklin created history on Friday night, becoming the sixth person in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical milestone with his fourth goal in the Swans' big win over Geelong.

Social media footage emerged on Saturday morning of a fan leaping over fellow spectators to secure the ball as thousands of people flocked onto the SCG.

The @sydneyswans are looking for the person who marked the ball Buddy kicked for goal 1,000.



They want that person to meet Lance and present the ball to him at training.



Get in touch with them ? pic.twitter.com/TVK2ISNqye — AFL (@AFL) March 26, 2022

"I have the pill, I have to get out of here," the fan said before the clip ends.

Sydney appealed to person on Twitter to return the ball, inviting the fan to training to meet Franklin and present him with he ball.

To the person who caught the ball, we would love to get it back for Buddy!



We're inviting you to training to meet Lance and present the ball to him.



Get in our DMs pls!! https://t.co/EU5mBVVphY — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) March 26, 2022

The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

Extraordinary angles of the crowd swarm Enjoy the captivating scenes the stadium spectators flock towards Lance Franklin after nailing his 1000th career goal

The four Franklin goals that wrote history Enjoy the thrilling four goals that led to Lance Franklin's amazing 1000th career goal in the AFL