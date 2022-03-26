SYDNEY has offered a reward to the lucky fan who caught the ball Lance Franklin used to kick his 1000th goal.
Franklin created history on Friday night, becoming the sixth person in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical milestone with his fourth goal in the Swans' big win over Geelong.
Social media footage emerged on Saturday morning of a fan leaping over fellow spectators to secure the ball as thousands of people flocked onto the SCG.
"I have the pill, I have to get out of here," the fan said before the clip ends.
Sydney appealed to person on Twitter to return the ball, inviting the fan to training to meet Franklin and present him with he ball.
