Adelaide's Rory Sloane (left) and Harry Schoenberg look dejected after a loss during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE skipper Rory Sloane will be racing the clock to prove his fitness for next Friday night's Showdown against cross-town rival Port Adelaide.

Sloane suffered adductor tightness in the third quarter of Adelaide's 42-point loss to Collingwood, and was subbed out of the game when the result was decided in the fourth term.

"It's a six-day break we're on, and it's some soreness through his adductor, I believe," coach Matthew Nicks said.

"He tried to push on, he's a soldier, he was just working right throughout that third, and in the end, it was just getting worse and worse for him. So we had no choice in the end. Fingers crossed he pulls up well.

"I think he might have been a little sore early, but it was through that third he really began to grind with it, so that'll be a challenge to see if we can get him right for Showdown on Friday."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R2: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Collingwood

Collingwood had its own injury woes, with recruit Nathan Kreuger injuring his left shoulder amid a lively club debut up forward, and Taylor Adams finishing the game on the bench with a migraine.

"It's probably a little bit early to tell (the severity), he's going to have to get a scan, but I think he might have subluxed (partially dislocated) his shoulder," Pies coach Craig McRae said.

PIES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

"We’ll work out what that looks like in the next couple of days.

"He gives us a bit of spunk, doesn't he? He's got a bit of life in him, he's 100 per cent in everything he does, he gives a good contest and he puts pressure on, too. It's probably unlikely he plays next week, I assume, so we'll have to replace him."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R2: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round two's match against Adelaide

McRae said Mason Cox (minor ankle injury) was close to playing against Adelaide, and will be a "watch and see" for next game.

Collingwood made the unusual decision to have key forward Darcy Cameron as medi-sub – traditionally a smaller running player who can slot into a number of roles – which paid dividends with Kreuger's substitution.

"I thought I might get a question on this one. We just thought we didn't have much height in the game, we had probably four players with a bit of height," McRae said.

"We learnt some lessons against GWS in a practice game – we lost, funnily enough, Kreuger in that game and we looked really out of sorts. So we thought we'd cover it, the medical sub is there for a reason, so we thought we'd cover it in case one of our keys go down, and funnily enough it did, late in the game."