Lance Franklin in a sea of fans after kicking his 1000th goal. Picture: AFL Photos

LANCE Franklin created history in becoming just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to kick 1000 goals.

Check out all the best photos from a memorable night.

Lance Franklin warming up ahead of the clash against Geelong in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin celebrates his 997th career goal. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Another angle of Lance Franklin's 997th goal. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin salutes the crowd as he edges closer to 1000. Picture: AFL Photos

Lance Franklin points to the sky after kicking goal No.998. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin launches a bomb for goal No.999. Picture: Getty Images

The long bomb is through and No.999 is on the board. Picture: Getty Images

The mark that lead to goal No.1000. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Buddy lines up goal No.1000 as fans make their move. Picture: Getty Images

The kick that never looked like missing for goal No.1000. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Lance Franklin celebrates his 1000th goal in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin swamped after kicking his 1000th goal on March 25, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Thousands of fans flock to Buddy after his 1000th goal. Picture: Getty Images

Lance Franklin leaves the field after kicking his 1000th goal on March 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A standing ovation for Buddy as he leaves the field. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Lance Franklin arrives in the Sydney rooms to a hero's welcome. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Lance Franklin sings the team song after kicking his 1000th goal. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

