THE MAN who took Lance Franklin's 1000-goal football has returned to the SCG and handed it back to Sydney's modern-day great.

Alex Wheeler shot into the spotlight - not long after Buddy reached his incredible milestone on Friday night - by taking a desperate and spectacular mark in the crowd to secure the match-ball.

Social media posts caught Wheeler in action who emerged from the seats behind the goals with the ball and said: "I have the pill. I have to get out of here."

On Saturday, Sydney appealed to Wheeler on Twitter to return the footy, inviting him to training to meet Franklin and present him with the ball. Wheeler soon obliged.

More to come

04:05 Mins
Published ago

The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal

The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

Published ago

MORE BUDDY CONTENT

MATCH REPORT Buddy hits 1000 as Swans crush Cats
EPIC PICS All the best snaps from magical night
SWANS DUO LOST Two players stuck outside SCG in aftermath
TUOHY'S AMAZING ACT Veteran Cat clashes with fan in mayhem