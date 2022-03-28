Alex Wheeler and Lance Franklin with the 1000 goal milestone ball at the SCG on March 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE MAN who took Lance Franklin's 1000-goal football has returned to the SCG and handed it back to Sydney's modern-day great.

Alex Wheeler shot into the spotlight - not long after Buddy reached his incredible milestone on Friday night - by taking a desperate and spectacular mark in the crowd to secure the match-ball.



Social media posts caught Wheeler in action who emerged from the seats behind the goals with the ball and said: "I have the pill. I have to get out of here."

The @sydneyswans are looking for the person who marked the ball Buddy kicked for goal 1,000.



They want that person to meet Lance and present the ball to him at training.



Get in touch with them ? pic.twitter.com/TVK2ISNqye — AFL (@AFL) March 26, 2022

On Saturday, Sydney appealed to Wheeler on Twitter to return the footy, inviting him to training to meet Franklin and present him with the ball. Wheeler soon obliged.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

