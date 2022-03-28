THE MAN who took Lance Franklin's 1000-goal football has returned to the SCG and handed it back to Sydney's modern-day great.
Alex Wheeler shot into the spotlight - not long after Buddy reached his incredible milestone on Friday night - by taking a desperate and spectacular mark in the crowd to secure the match-ball.
Social media posts caught Wheeler in action who emerged from the seats behind the goals with the ball and said: "I have the pill. I have to get out of here."
On Saturday, Sydney appealed to Wheeler on Twitter to return the footy, inviting him to training to meet Franklin and present him with the ball. Wheeler soon obliged.
