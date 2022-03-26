THE FAN who caught the ball Lance Franklin used to kick his 1000th goal will return the prized item to the Sydney superstar. 

Franklin created history on Friday night, becoming the sixth person in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical milestone with his fourth goal in the Swans' big win over Geelong. 

Social media footage emerged on Saturday morning of a fan leaping over fellow spectators to secure the ball as thousands of people flocked onto the SCG.

"I have the pill, I have to get out of here," the fan said before the clip ends. 

Sydney appealed to person on Twitter to return the ball, inviting the fan to training to meet Franklin and present him with he ball. 

And it appears the fan will return the 'pill' with next week, according to an image emerging on social media. 

TUOHY'S AMAZING ACT Veteran Cat clashes with fan in mayhem

The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal

The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

Extraordinary angles of the crowd swarm

Enjoy the captivating scenes the stadium spectators flock towards Lance Franklin after nailing his 1000th career goal

The four Franklin goals that wrote history

Enjoy the thrilling four goals that led to Lance Franklin's amazing 1000th career goal in the AFL

