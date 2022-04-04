ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has given a strong indication Taylor Walker will return to the Crows' line-up on Sunday after serving his six-game suspension for a racial slur.

Walker missed the final three games of 2021 and the first three of this season after a racist comment made at a SANFL game last year.

He has not played for more than eight months.

Following Friday night's epic Showdown win over Port Adelaide, Nicks hinted Walker could return to face Essendon at Marvel Stadium this weekend.

He said there was a bit to weigh up, though.

"With Tex coming back in – you'd think he comes into the team – but for (Elliott) Himmelberg and (Lachie) Gollant and (Darcy) Fogarty to stand up today, it makes that decision an interesting one for us this week," Nicks said.

"I think Tex is in really good nick … and he brings a little more experience to that forward line, so we'll look at that."

Himmelberg and Gollant were two of the heroes against Port, kicking four goals apiece in breakout games for both.

Himmelberg was particularly crucial late in the match, kicking two goals in the final five minutes to drag the Crows back into contention.

Fogarty kicked one goal from five disposals.

Prior to his suspension, 31-year-old Walker was in the midst of a rejuvenated season, kicking 17 goals in the opening three rounds of 2021 and finishing with 48 from 17 games.