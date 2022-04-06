GWS coach Leon Cameron speaks to his players in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron is prepared for ongoing speculation about his contract throughout the season but is comfortable with the decision to put negotiations with the club on hold.

Cameron, now in his ninth year as the Giants' head coach, is due to come out of contract at the end of this season after signing a two-year extension in 2020.

The 49-year-old revealed last Sunday he and the club had made a call on the eve of the season to park talks until the campaign is over.

Cameron expects there to be some challenging weeks before his future is decided, with the Giants' win-loss record sure to be a significant factor.

"I'd love to sit here and say we're going to win the next 18 in a row, then I'd be a genius, but we know there's going to be speculation," Cameron said.

"That's always going be there. It's heightened when you lose, when you lose poorly or you lose a couple in a row, but that is what it is.

"I've been dealing with that for a number of years.

"In this job you've got to be able to deal with what comes your way in terms of that scrutiny.

"It's a high-pressure job and one that I enjoy but by the time we get around to the weekend I'm fully focused on footy, so that doesn't bother me."

The Giants' first victory of the season against Gold Coast at home last week eased some of the pressure on Cameron.

It was his 100th win from 187 games in charge and he boasts a positive win-loss record from five of the past six seasons.

GWS face a tougher challenge when it travels to take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

"It was positive to open up our account for this year and I was pleased with the way we played after a disappointing game against Richmond (in round two)," Cameron said.

"Fremantle are clearly in really good form at 2-1 and had a really solid performance against the Eagles last week.

"We're under no illusions about the magnitude of the game we play this weekend.

"It's huge for us and we need to apply that same sort of pressure and contested method."