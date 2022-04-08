Dejected Tigers after the loss to St Kilda in round three / Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge. Pictures: AFL Photos

FEW PEOPLE have more reason to be wary of a wounded Richmond than Luke Beveridge.

The Tigers' 1-2 start after missing finals last year has prompted discussions over whether a Richmond dynasty that delivered three premierships in four years is coming to its end.

But in both 2020 and 2021 the Tigers silenced some critics by accounting for the Bulldogs - who they'll face on Saturday night at the MCG.

Beveridge is prepared for a similar response from them under pressure.

"Two years ago in 2020 we were in the hub, we'd started the year off OK. The Tigers had Bachar Houli stay behind in Melbourne (along with) Shane Edwards, they had some injuries, they had some off-field stuff going on," Beveridge said.

"Similar rumblings around how they were challenged and how it was going to be difficult for them and they came out and they did a number on us.

"Last year we'd won our first five games and obviously they took up the challenge and they sat us on our behinds.

"So we've had a couple of recent outings where we know what the Tigers are capable of, and backs to the wall, there's not many teams and clubs better in the competition. So we've got to be ready for that.

Bulldogs players leave the field after the loss to Richmond in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We had some momentum going into last week's game and our challenge will be to find that intensity that's going to at least be able to match the Tigers at the start of the game and be ready for an arm wrestle."

Beveridge said there wasn't necessarily an aura around Richmond but "their reputation hasn't diminished in any fashion".

Skipper Marcus Bontempelli has recovered well from a shoulder knock while Beveridge noted a nine-day break had helped the superstar Bulldog's lingering ankle injury.

The Bulldogs will field a significantly understrength defence with Alex Keath (hamstring) and Zaine Cordy (concussion) sidelined.

Former Hawk Tim O'Brien will debut down back while Bailey Williams has been recalled.

They'll face a tough task with Jack Riewoldt returning from injury to join Tom Lynch and Noah Balta up forward for Richmond.

"Seven talls, we're going in with only five, so on paper, there's a theoretical advantage in the air," Beveridge said.

"So we need pressure on the footy and we'll need to have wise heads going inside our 50 as well and make sure that we are finding our teammates in space to advantage."

The Tigers regain Dion Prestia but Dylan Grimes (hamstring) is sidelined, replaced by Ben Miller.

Bulldog Mitch Hannan withdrew with illness on Friday, replaced by Lachlan McNeil.