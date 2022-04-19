COLLINGWOOD will be without key defender Jordan Roughead for next Monday's Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon at the MCG.

The 31-year-old hurt his finger in the Easter Thursday loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

Roughead underwent finger surgery over the weekend, the club confirming he will miss the Bombers match but expect him to return in round seven or eight.

The former Western Bulldogs utility played one game in the VFL before being recalled to face Chris Fagan's side - his first senior game in 2022 after pre-season shoulder surgery - finally providing Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe with some support down back.

Tall forward-ruckman Darcy Cameron was substituted out of the game at the Gabba at three-quarter time after copping a blow to the ribs.

Darcy Cameron (rear) sits on the Collingwood bench during the R5, 2022 clash against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Scans have cleared the 204cm 26-year-old of a fracture and he is set to be available to play on Anzac Day.

Collingwood will be without gun small forward Jamie Elliott for up to the next three months, but could regain attacking options Brody Mihocek, Jack Ginnivanand Beau McCreery.

Mihocek entered health and safety protocols early last week as a close contact and is expected to be available for selection, while Jack Ginnivan didn’t face the Lions due to soreness.

McCreery hasn’t played since hurting his hip flexor against the Crows in round two, but is set to be fit in time if Craig McRae looks for more pressure at ground level after going with a tall forward line in Brisbane.

Young forward Ollie Henry kicked three goals in the VFL after being dropped, putting his hand up for a return against Essendon, who are 1-4 after falling to Fremantle on Easter Sunday.

After starting the Craig McRae era with two exciting wins over St Kilda and Adelaide, the Magpies have lost three on the trot to sit in ninth spot, a game outside the eight.