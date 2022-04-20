GEELONG key defender Jack Henry has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against North Melbourne in Tasmania with the club still assessing the extent of his foot injury.

The 23-year-old was substituted out of the Easter Monday loss to Hawthorn after hurting his foot in the third quarter.

Henry underwent surgery on the same foot at the start of January – which was cause for concern after the game on Monday – to repair a fracture and had a rod inserted.

The St Mary's product is struggling with weight-bearing exercises and is currently in a moon boot.

Jack Henry (centre) looks on after being subbed out of the game during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au understands the Cats haven’t discussed the possibility of surgery yet and will wait to rescan Henry in the coming days after the initial imagery was inconclusive.

While Henry won't face the Kangaroos, it is unclear right now how much more football he will miss.

Henry emerged as one of the best young defenders in the AFL last year, finishing runner-up in the Carji Greeves Medal behind three-time All-Australian Tom Stewart after playing 24 games.

Defender Jed Bews is expected to face the Kangaroos at Blundstone Arena on the weekend despite suffering a subluxation of his left shoulder against the Hawks

The 28-year-old didn’t play the final 15 minutes of Monday's game but will be put through a fitness test ahead of the trip to Hobart.

Jed Bews in action during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Menegola has exited concussion protocols but won't get an opportunity to play this weekend due to the VFL side having a bye.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played yet at senior level in 2022 after undergoing knee surgery last October and the club wants him to build some match fitness in the reserves before the West Australian returns to Chris Scott's side.

Menegola was closing in on an AFL return when he suffered the concussion against Collingwood in his VFL return on April 2.

Forward Gary Rohan is building up his training loads as he continues to undergo a mini pre-season block after being plagued by sciatica issues across the pre-season.