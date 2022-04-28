WE WILL call them the one-two kings.

Ever noticed two players in your side who tend to always give the ball to each other when they have it?

It could be by design, by instinct or simply a result of positional familiarity, but there are certain players in every team who find each other when they've got it.

An unlikely pair sit at the top of the Champion Data rankings for a disposal from one player to an uncontested possession for their teammate.

Richmond duo Jayden Short and Nathan Broad have combined 29 times in the first six rounds, a number boosted by kick outs from opposition behinds being scored.

West Coast pair Shannon Hurn and Alex Witherden, who are equal second with 27 shared disposals, are the only other top-10 duo to be defenders.

The list confirms what we might have thought about the players who kick and handball to each other most and the duos who 'wax' with the ball, but also highlights some of the best fast starts this season by midfielders.

Bailey Smith features in two partnerships – having combined with Western Bulldogs teammates Jack Macrae and Adam Treloar both on 27 occasions. Smith has been one of the best performed players in the AFL this season after settling into a full-time midfield position.

Carlton star Sam Walsh, despite missing round one with his ankle injury, is also in two top-10 combinations – one with captain Patrick Cripps (27 disposals) and the other with excellent Blues recruit George Hewett (26).

Melbourne star Clayton Oliver is the other player to feature in two partnerships, one expected with Christian Petracca and the other perhaps more surprising with Ed Langdon, who is in career-best form on the wing for the Demons.

Interestingly Essendon duo Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett have only played three games together this season as Merrett nursed an ankle injury, so they would be well ahead of other pairings if they had six games together.