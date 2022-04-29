Paddy Dow in action during Carlton's VFL clash with Werribee in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The action kicks off on Saturday with two VFL games: Coburg hosting Collingwood and Carlton taking on North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

You can also catch a huge day of WAFL action on Super Saturday, with all five games taking place, highlighted by South Fremantle's big game against Claremont, and the clash between West Coast's WAFL side and the Fremantle-aligned Peel Thunder.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

Round six of the VFL continues on Sunday with a packed seven-game schedule, kicking off with Gold Coast v Werribee from 11.05am AEST before Footscray and Essendon do battle from 11.35am AEST.

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Smithy's VFL fixture, round six

Saturday, April 30

Coburg v Collingwood, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v North Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 1

Gold Coast v Werribee, Council Training Oval, Metricon Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Essendon, VU Whitten Oval, 11.35am AEST

Geelong v Williamstown, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST

Sydney v Brisbane, SCG, 1.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v GWS Giants, Preston City Oval, 1.35pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Frankston, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round three

Saturday, April 30

East Fremantle v East Perth, Northampton Community Oval, 1.30pm AWST

Subiaco v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Claremont, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Swan Districts, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST

Sunday, May 1

Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST