FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The action kicks off on Saturday with two VFL games: Coburg hosting Collingwood and Carlton taking on North Melbourne at Ikon Park.
You can also catch a huge day of WAFL action on Super Saturday, with all five games taking place, highlighted by South Fremantle's big game against Claremont, and the clash between West Coast's WAFL side and the Fremantle-aligned Peel Thunder.
Round six of the VFL continues on Sunday with a packed seven-game schedule, kicking off with Gold Coast v Werribee from 11.05am AEST before Footscray and Essendon do battle from 11.35am AEST.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round six
Saturday, April 30
Coburg v Collingwood, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Carlton v North Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, May 1
Gold Coast v Werribee, Council Training Oval, Metricon Stadium, 11.05am AEST
Footscray v Essendon, VU Whitten Oval, 11.35am AEST
Geelong v Williamstown, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST
Sydney v Brisbane, SCG, 1.05pm AEST
Northern Bullants v GWS Giants, Preston City Oval, 1.35pm AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sandringham v Frankston, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round three
Saturday, April 30
East Fremantle v East Perth, Northampton Community Oval, 1.30pm AWST
Subiaco v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
South Fremantle v Claremont, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST
West Coast v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v Swan Districts, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST
Sunday, May 1
Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST