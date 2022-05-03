THE LATEST on Dion Prestia, Joe Daniher, Sean Darcy, Paddy McCartin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round seven.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ned McHenry  Concussion  TBA
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
 Brodie Smith  Concussion  TBA
 Zac Taylor  Thumb  1 week
 Riley Thilthorpe  Knee  Test
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Stand-in captain Smith and young forward McHenry will both be unavailable for round eight after entering concussion protocols. McPherson didn’t play in the SANFL on the weekend as he bids to return from a hamstring issue, meaning he's unlikely to come into senior considerations. Thilthorpe also was absent from the SANFL side having entered health and safety protocols, so he'll be in contention to return at the lower level pending a knee issue sustained prior to that. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  5 weeks
 Jaxon Prior  Knee   Test
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Scan results for Daniher have come back positive with the key forward not requiring surgery on his injured shoulder. Prior avoided serious injury against the Swans and should be available to face West Coast after suffering a corked knee. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  TBC
 George Hewett  Calf  Test
 Josh Honey  Knee  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  TBC
 Oscar McDonald  Back  TBC
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  TBC
 Luke Parks  Foot  TBC
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  7-11 weeks
 Liam Stocker  Shoulder  TBC
 Zac Williams  Achilles  Test
 Lewis Young  Suspended  Round 9
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Hewett and Williams from minor knocks, but Stocker will miss the next period and McGovern has suffered an aggravation of an existing hamstring injury and will be sidelined for some time. McDonald remains a week-by-week proposition, while an injury to Parks has further depleted the side's key defensive stocks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  2 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Tom Wilson  Back  TBC
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood experienced a week of injury carnage, losing Grundy and Kreuger to long term injuries on Anzac Day, before dealing with a wave of gastro sweeping through the club. Key defender Roughead has been in non-contact training and is edging closer to a return after undergoing finger surgery last month, while Dean isn’t expected to return for at least six weeks due to an ongoing foot issue. Wilson hurt his back in the VFL last Monday and will be assessed. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  Test
 Will Snelling  Calf  2-3 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Tex Wanganeen  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Stringer will miss a month with another hamstring strain, while Cox had to be substituted out of the loss to the Bulldogs with an ankle issue. All Bombers fans are keen to see Jones back but he was kept out of the VFL last week as they take a cautious approach with his ankle injury. The same applied for Wanganeen, who didn't play at VFL level last week. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  H&S protocols  TBA
 Travis Colyer  H&S protocols  TBA
 Sean Darcy  Concussion  Test
 Neil Erasmus  Concussion  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Back  3-5 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Knee  Test
 Rory Lobb  H&S protocols  TBA
 Matthew Johnson  Foot/ankle  3 weeks
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Joel Western  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Heath Chapman and Hayden Young will be available again after missing two games in health and safety protocols, but Acres, Colyer and Lobb have all entered those protocols following the Geelong game, so will miss Friday's match against North Melbourne. Fremantle is confident Darcy will return to face the Kangaroos after concussion. Taberner will be out for several more weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Fyfe is starting to make good progress in his recovery from back surgery. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  6-9 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  TBC
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  TBC
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Holmes underwent ankle surgery on Monday after suffering a syndesmosis injury against Fremantle and will spend some time on the sidelines. Patrick Dangerfield is expected to return against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a corked calf. The Brownlow medallist trained on Monday and is on track to head north. Henry remains a day-to-day proposition after injuring his foot on Easter Monday. The young defender has found some improvement, but his return remains unclear at this stage. Menegola and Stanley will be tested later in the week. Stanley hurt his ankle late against the Dockers, while Menegola has been experiencing some knee soreness. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Ankle  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Will Powell  Hamstring  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Powell has made good progress from the hamstring injury he suffered against Brisbane and only needs to get through main training on Wednesday to put his hand up for selection. Budarick has bounced back quicker than expected after his setback against Collingwood and will also need to prove his fitness at the main session. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  12-14 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  7-8 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Good news for the Giants with their lengthy injury list finally dwindling and no new names appearing. Conor Stone returned through the VFL at the weekend, as did Zach Sproule. Daniels is also closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Changkuoth Jiath   Hamstring  1 week
 Mitch Lewis  Hamstring/illness   1-2 weeks
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  10 weeks
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  8 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Jiath and Lewis have been ruled out of Saturday night's clash against Essendon after missing the past fortnight with hamstring strains. Conor Nash remains in the hunt to play after scans ruled out a quad strain against Melbourne. There is still no return date for young ruckman Reeves, who dislocated his shoulder on Easter Monday. The club is still waiting to see if he can regain a full range of motion and strength in his shoulder. Phillips will be sidelined for the next two months after undergoing ankle surgery following an incident at training. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  TBC
 Blake Howes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  3 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  Test
 Taj Woewodin  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain a host of players – including Luke Jackson, Alex Neal-Bullen, Harrison Petty, Kysaiah Pickett and Tom Sparrow, as well as coach Simon Goodwin – from the AFL's health and safety protocols. Hibberd has had a minor setback to his calf injury and will miss more time, while Smith will undergo surgery to fix an ankle problem and will be sidelined for at least two months. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  TBC
 Aidan Corr  Illness  Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Josh Goater  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nick Larkey  Suspension  Round 9
 Jared Polec  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Foot  3 weeks
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Corr from a non-COVID illness, but will lose young trio Bergman, Ford and Goater for the next period. Larkey is suspended, but Jed Anderson returned from a hamstring injury through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miles Bergman  Virus  2 weeks
 Charlie Dixon  Ankle  Assess
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Calf  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  12 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Groin  TBC
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Gun forward Dixon has made rapid progress, joining in competitive training drills last week and is set to play in the SANFL as he builds up for an AFL return in the near future. Fellow key forward Georgiades is in doubt for round eight after calf tightness in the win over St Kilda, while Bergman has missed the past two games due to a virus and is expected to miss a few more. Fantasia is also getting closer to a return as he increases his training loads. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  Corked calf  Test
 Josh Caddy  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Thomson Dow  Thigh  Test
 Dustin Martin  Personal  Test
 Marlion Pickett  Hamstring  Test
 Dion Prestia  Ankle/Achilles/Illness   Test
 Hugo Ralpsmith  Ribs  Test
 Samson Ryan  Achilles  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury room is set to be a lot freer this week, with a host of players – including possibly Martin – available for selection. Given Prestia's lengthy injury history, the club is likely to be cautious with the important midfielder, especially as he has been unable to come into the club due to illness. Richmond's VFL side had a bye last weekend, giving the likes of Dow, Cumberland and Brown an extra week to recover. Ryan has minor Achilles tendonitis. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Knee  TBC
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  Test
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Rowan Marshall  Quad  Test
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda returned from far north Queensland with a clean bill of health and is expecting ruckman Marshall to return against Melbourne on Sunday, after missing the clash against Port Adelaide due to a corked quad. Bytel sent a scare through the Sandringham camp on Sunday when he hobbled off with a knee injury late in the third quarter, but the club has cleared him of structural damage. Clark is expected to return in the VFL this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery following a collision with Darcy Parish in the AAMI Community Series. Jack Billings made a successful return from hamstring issues on the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  Test
 Robbie Fox  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  Test
 Lachlan McAndrew  Hamstring  Test
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Concussion  TBC
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  6 weeks
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

McCartin and McDonald need to only pass their final concussion tests to be available, while Hickey has progressed much quicker than first thought and needs to get through Thursday's main training to put his name up for selection to face Gold Coast. Cunningham is still in doubt and will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  TBA
 Tom Barass  Hamstring  Test
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBA
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  9-11 weeks
 Jackson Nelson  H&S protocols  TBA
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  TBC
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  Test
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  3 weeks
 Alex Witherden  H&S protocols  TBA 
 Bailey Williams  Hamstring  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Concussion  TBA
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Nelson and Witherden are the latest Eagles to enter health and safety protocols, with fears of a few more. Yeo is set to miss another game due to concussion, while Barrass seems likely to return after a minor hamstring issue forced him to be a late withdrawal in round seven. Rioli faces a fitness test after receiving a cork against Richmond, while O'Neill seems unlikely after picking up a knee injury in that game. Ruckman Williams is touch and go for the round eight visit to Brisbane, potentially leaving the Eagles short in that department.   – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Tim English  Hamstring  1 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  TBC
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Test
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  TBC
Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Wallis was substituted out of the Bulldogs win over Essendon with a foot issue that will be assessed this week. English and Keath will be assessed this week as they get back from their hamstring injuries. Darcy is continuing to build up his load and is likely to be seen about mid-season at VFL level. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 