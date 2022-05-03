THE LATEST on Dion Prestia, Joe Daniher, Sean Darcy, Paddy McCartin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round seven.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ned McHenry Concussion TBA Andrew McPherson Hamstring Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Brodie Smith Concussion TBA Zac Taylor Thumb 1 week Riley Thilthorpe Knee Test Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Stand-in captain Smith and young forward McHenry will both be unavailable for round eight after entering concussion protocols. McPherson didn’t play in the SANFL on the weekend as he bids to return from a hamstring issue, meaning he's unlikely to come into senior considerations. Thilthorpe also was absent from the SANFL side having entered health and safety protocols, so he'll be in contention to return at the lower level pending a knee issue sustained prior to that. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder 4-6 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 1-2 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 5 weeks Jaxon Prior Knee Test Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Scan results for Daniher have come back positive with the key forward not requiring surgery on his injured shoulder. Prior avoided serious injury against the Swans and should be available to face West Coast after suffering a corked knee. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf TBC George Hewett Calf Test Josh Honey Knee Test Caleb Marchbank Knee TBC Oscar McDonald Back TBC Mitch McGovern Hamstring TBC Luke Parks Foot TBC Marc Pittonet Knee 7-11 weeks Liam Stocker Shoulder TBC Zac Williams Achilles Test Lewis Young Suspended Round 9 Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Hewett and Williams from minor knocks, but Stocker will miss the next period and McGovern has suffered an aggravation of an existing hamstring injury and will be sidelined for some time. McDonald remains a week-by-week proposition, while an injury to Parks has further depleted the side's key defensive stocks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 6 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder 6-8 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 10-12 weeks Ash Johnson Hamstring 5-6 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Nathan Murphy Ankle 2 weeks Jordan Roughead Finger 1-2 weeks Tom Wilson Back TBC Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood experienced a week of injury carnage, losing Grundy and Kreuger to long term injuries on Anzac Day, before dealing with a wave of gastro sweeping through the club. Key defender Roughead has been in non-contact training and is edging closer to a return after undergoing finger surgery last month, while Dean isn’t expected to return for at least six weeks due to an ongoing foot issue. Wilson hurt his back in the VFL last Monday and will be assessed. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Kyle Langford Hamstring 2-4 weeks Andrew Phillips Hamstring Test Will Snelling Calf 2-3 weeks James Stewart Calf 1-2 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Patrick Voss Foot 4-6 weeks Tex Wanganeen Ankle Test Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Stringer will miss a month with another hamstring strain, while Cox had to be substituted out of the loss to the Bulldogs with an ankle issue. All Bombers fans are keen to see Jones back but he was kept out of the VFL last week as they take a cautious approach with his ankle injury. The same applied for Wanganeen, who didn't play at VFL level last week. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres H&S protocols TBA Travis Colyer H&S protocols TBA Sean Darcy Concussion Test Neil Erasmus Concussion Test Nat Fyfe Back 3-5 weeks Joel Hamling Knee Test Rory Lobb H&S protocols TBA Matthew Johnson Foot/ankle 3 weeks Matt Taberner Hamstring 2-4 weeks Joel Western Hamstring TBA Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Heath Chapman and Hayden Young will be available again after missing two games in health and safety protocols, but Acres, Colyer and Lobb have all entered those protocols following the Geelong game, so will miss Friday's match against North Melbourne. Fremantle is confident Darcy will return to face the Kangaroos after concussion. Taberner will be out for several more weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Fyfe is starting to make good progress in his recovery from back surgery. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 6-9 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Max Holmes Ankle TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Quinton Narkle Ankle TBC Gary Rohan Back and hip TBC Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Rhys Stanley Ankle Test Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Holmes underwent ankle surgery on Monday after suffering a syndesmosis injury against Fremantle and will spend some time on the sidelines. Patrick Dangerfield is expected to return against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a corked calf. The Brownlow medallist trained on Monday and is on track to head north. Henry remains a day-to-day proposition after injuring his foot on Easter Monday. The young defender has found some improvement, but his return remains unclear at this stage. Menegola and Stanley will be tested later in the week. Stanley hurt his ankle late against the Dockers, while Menegola has been experiencing some knee soreness. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle Test Ben King Knee Season Will Powell Hamstring Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Powell has made good progress from the hamstring injury he suffered against Brisbane and only needs to get through main training on Wednesday to put his hand up for selection. Budarick has bounced back quicker than expected after his setback against Collingwood and will also need to prove his fitness at the main session. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 12-14 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 1-2 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 7-8 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 7-8 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 3-5 weeks Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Good news for the Giants with their lengthy injury list finally dwindling and no new names appearing. Conor Stone returned through the VFL at the weekend, as did Zach Sproule. Daniels is also closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 1 week Mitch Lewis Hamstring/illness 1-2 weeks Ben McEvoy Neck 10 weeks Tom Phillips Ankle 8 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Jiath and Lewis have been ruled out of Saturday night's clash against Essendon after missing the past fortnight with hamstring strains. Conor Nash remains in the hunt to play after scans ruled out a quad strain against Melbourne. There is still no return date for young ruckman Reeves, who dislocated his shoulder on Easter Monday. The club is still waiting to see if he can regain a full range of motion and strength in his shoulder. Phillips will be sidelined for the next two months after undergoing ankle surgery following an incident at training. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf TBC Blake Howes Foot 10-12 weeks Christian Salem Knee 3 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 8-10 weeks Daniel Turner Foot Test Taj Woewodin Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain a host of players – including Luke Jackson, Alex Neal-Bullen, Harrison Petty, Kysaiah Pickett and Tom Sparrow, as well as coach Simon Goodwin – from the AFL's health and safety protocols. Hibberd has had a minor setback to his calf injury and will miss more time, while Smith will undergo surgery to fix an ankle problem and will be sidelined for at least two months. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder TBC Aidan Corr Illness Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford Ankle 3-4 weeks Josh Goater Concussion 1-2 weeks Aaron Hall Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nick Larkey Suspension Round 9 Jared Polec Foot 3-4 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tristan Xerri Foot 3 weeks Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Corr from a non-COVID illness, but will lose young trio Bergman, Ford and Goater for the next period. Larkey is suspended, but Jed Anderson returned from a hamstring injury through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Virus 2 weeks Charlie Dixon Ankle Assess Orazio Fantasia Knee 2-3 weeks Mitch Georgiades Calf Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder 12 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Sinn Groin TBC Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Gun forward Dixon has made rapid progress, joining in competitive training drills last week and is set to play in the SANFL as he builds up for an AFL return in the near future. Fellow key forward Georgiades is in doubt for round eight after calf tightness in the win over St Kilda, while Bergman has missed the past two games due to a virus and is expected to miss a few more. Fantasia is also getting closer to a return as he increases his training loads. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Corked calf Test Josh Caddy Hamstring 3-5 weeks Thomson Dow Thigh Test Dustin Martin Personal Test Marlion Pickett Hamstring Test Dion Prestia Ankle/Achilles/Illness Test Hugo Ralpsmith Ribs Test Samson Ryan Achilles 1-2 weeks Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury room is set to be a lot freer this week, with a host of players – including possibly Martin – available for selection. Given Prestia's lengthy injury history, the club is likely to be cautious with the important midfielder, especially as he has been unable to come into the club due to illness. Richmond's VFL side had a bye last weekend, giving the likes of Dow, Cumberland and Brown an extra week to recover. Ryan has minor Achilles tendonitis. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Knee TBC Hunter Clark Shoulder Test Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf 6 weeks Jack Hayes Knee Season Rowan Marshall Quad Test Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda returned from far north Queensland with a clean bill of health and is expecting ruckman Marshall to return against Melbourne on Sunday, after missing the clash against Port Adelaide due to a corked quad. Bytel sent a scare through the Sandringham camp on Sunday when he hobbled off with a knee injury late in the third quarter, but the club has cleared him of structural damage. Clark is expected to return in the VFL this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery following a collision with Darcy Parish in the AAMI Community Series. Jack Billings made a successful return from hamstring issues on the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal Test Robbie Fox Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Knee Test Lachlan McAndrew Hamstring Test Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Concussion TBC Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee 6 weeks Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

McCartin and McDonald need to only pass their final concussion tests to be available, while Hickey has progressed much quicker than first thought and needs to get through Thursday's main training to put his name up for selection to face Gold Coast. Cunningham is still in doubt and will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot TBA Tom Barass Hamstring Test Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBA Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 9-11 weeks Jackson Nelson H&S protocols TBA Xavier O'Neill Knee TBC Willie Rioli Hamstring Test Dom Sheed Ankle 3 weeks Alex Witherden H&S protocols TBA Bailey Williams Hamstring Test Elliot Yeo Concussion TBA Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Nelson and Witherden are the latest Eagles to enter health and safety protocols, with fears of a few more. Yeo is set to miss another game due to concussion, while Barrass seems likely to return after a minor hamstring issue forced him to be a late withdrawal in round seven. Rioli faces a fitness test after receiving a cork against Richmond, while O'Neill seems unlikely after picking up a knee injury in that game. Ruckman Williams is touch and go for the round eight visit to Brisbane, potentially leaving the Eagles short in that department. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 weeks Sam Darcy Foot 1-2 weeks Tim English Hamstring 1 weeks Riley Garcia Knee TBC Mitch Hannan Concussion Test Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Jason Johannisen Calf 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring Test Toby McLean Knee 5-6 weeks Mitch Wallis Foot TBC Updated: May 3, 2022

Early prognosis

Wallis was substituted out of the Bulldogs win over Essendon with a foot issue that will be assessed this week. English and Keath will be assessed this week as they get back from their hamstring injuries. Darcy is continuing to build up his load and is likely to be seen about mid-season at VFL level. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list