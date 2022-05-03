THE LATEST on Dion Prestia, Joe Daniher, Sean Darcy, Paddy McCartin and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round seven.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ned McHenry
|Concussion
|TBA
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Brodie Smith
|Concussion
|TBA
|Zac Taylor
|Thumb
|1 week
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Stand-in captain Smith and young forward McHenry will both be unavailable for round eight after entering concussion protocols. McPherson didn’t play in the SANFL on the weekend as he bids to return from a hamstring issue, meaning he's unlikely to come into senior considerations. Thilthorpe also was absent from the SANFL side having entered health and safety protocols, so he'll be in contention to return at the lower level pending a knee issue sustained prior to that. - Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Jaxon Prior
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Scan results for Daniher have come back positive with the key forward not requiring surgery on his injured shoulder. Prior avoided serious injury against the Swans and should be available to face West Coast after suffering a corked knee. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|TBC
|George Hewett
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|TBC
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|TBC
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|7-11 weeks
|Liam Stocker
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Achilles
|Test
|Lewis Young
|Suspended
|Round 9
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues should regain Hewett and Williams from minor knocks, but Stocker will miss the next period and McGovern has suffered an aggravation of an existing hamstring injury and will be sidelined for some time. McDonald remains a week-by-week proposition, while an injury to Parks has further depleted the side's key defensive stocks. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Collingwood experienced a week of injury carnage, losing Grundy and Kreuger to long term injuries on Anzac Day, before dealing with a wave of gastro sweeping through the club. Key defender Roughead has been in non-contact training and is edging closer to a return after undergoing finger surgery last month, while Dean isn’t expected to return for at least six weeks due to an ongoing foot issue. Wilson hurt his back in the VFL last Monday and will be assessed. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Tex Wanganeen
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Stringer will miss a month with another hamstring strain, while Cox had to be substituted out of the loss to the Bulldogs with an ankle issue. All Bombers fans are keen to see Jones back but he was kept out of the VFL last week as they take a cautious approach with his ankle injury. The same applied for Wanganeen, who didn't play at VFL level last week. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Travis Colyer
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Sean Darcy
|Concussion
|Test
|Neil Erasmus
|Concussion
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Knee
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot/ankle
|3 weeks
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Heath Chapman and Hayden Young will be available again after missing two games in health and safety protocols, but Acres, Colyer and Lobb have all entered those protocols following the Geelong game, so will miss Friday's match against North Melbourne. Fremantle is confident Darcy will return to face the Kangaroos after concussion. Taberner will be out for several more weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Fyfe is starting to make good progress in his recovery from back surgery. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|6-9 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|TBC
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|TBC
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Holmes underwent ankle surgery on Monday after suffering a syndesmosis injury against Fremantle and will spend some time on the sidelines. Patrick Dangerfield is expected to return against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a corked calf. The Brownlow medallist trained on Monday and is on track to head north. Henry remains a day-to-day proposition after injuring his foot on Easter Monday. The young defender has found some improvement, but his return remains unclear at this stage. Menegola and Stanley will be tested later in the week. Stanley hurt his ankle late against the Dockers, while Menegola has been experiencing some knee soreness. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Ankle
|Test
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Will Powell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Powell has made good progress from the hamstring injury he suffered against Brisbane and only needs to get through main training on Wednesday to put his hand up for selection. Budarick has bounced back quicker than expected after his setback against Collingwood and will also need to prove his fitness at the main session. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|12-14 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Good news for the Giants with their lengthy injury list finally dwindling and no new names appearing. Conor Stone returned through the VFL at the weekend, as did Zach Sproule. Daniels is also closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring/illness
|1-2 weeks
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|10 weeks
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Jiath and Lewis have been ruled out of Saturday night's clash against Essendon after missing the past fortnight with hamstring strains. Conor Nash remains in the hunt to play after scans ruled out a quad strain against Melbourne. There is still no return date for young ruckman Reeves, who dislocated his shoulder on Easter Monday. The club is still waiting to see if he can regain a full range of motion and strength in his shoulder. Phillips will be sidelined for the next two months after undergoing ankle surgery following an incident at training. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|TBC
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|Test
|Taj Woewodin
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will regain a host of players – including Luke Jackson, Alex Neal-Bullen, Harrison Petty, Kysaiah Pickett and Tom Sparrow, as well as coach Simon Goodwin – from the AFL's health and safety protocols. Hibberd has had a minor setback to his calf injury and will miss more time, while Smith will undergo surgery to fix an ankle problem and will be sidelined for at least two months. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Aidan Corr
|Illness
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Larkey
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should regain Corr from a non-COVID illness, but will lose young trio Bergman, Ford and Goater for the next period. Larkey is suspended, but Jed Anderson returned from a hamstring injury through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Virus
|2 weeks
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|Assess
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Calf
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Gun forward Dixon has made rapid progress, joining in competitive training drills last week and is set to play in the SANFL as he builds up for an AFL return in the near future. Fellow key forward Georgiades is in doubt for round eight after calf tightness in the win over St Kilda, while Bergman has missed the past two games due to a virus and is expected to miss a few more. Fantasia is also getting closer to a return as he increases his training loads. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|Corked calf
|Test
|Josh Caddy
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Thomson Dow
|Thigh
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Personal
|Test
|Marlion Pickett
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Ankle/Achilles/Illness
|Test
|Hugo Ralpsmith
|Ribs
|Test
|Samson Ryan
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Richmond's injury room is set to be a lot freer this week, with a host of players – including possibly Martin – available for selection. Given Prestia's lengthy injury history, the club is likely to be cautious with the important midfielder, especially as he has been unable to come into the club due to illness. Richmond's VFL side had a bye last weekend, giving the likes of Dow, Cumberland and Brown an extra week to recover. Ryan has minor Achilles tendonitis. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Knee
|TBC
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Rowan Marshall
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda returned from far north Queensland with a clean bill of health and is expecting ruckman Marshall to return against Melbourne on Sunday, after missing the clash against Port Adelaide due to a corked quad. Bytel sent a scare through the Sandringham camp on Sunday when he hobbled off with a knee injury late in the third quarter, but the club has cleared him of structural damage. Clark is expected to return in the VFL this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery following a collision with Darcy Parish in the AAMI Community Series. Jack Billings made a successful return from hamstring issues on the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|Test
|Robbie Fox
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|Test
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Hamstring
|Test
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
McCartin and McDonald need to only pass their final concussion tests to be available, while Hickey has progressed much quicker than first thought and needs to get through Thursday's main training to put his name up for selection to face Gold Coast. Cunningham is still in doubt and will be tested later in the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|TBA
|Tom Barass
|Hamstring
|Test
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBA
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Jackson Nelson
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|TBC
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Bailey Williams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Concussion
|TBA
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Nelson and Witherden are the latest Eagles to enter health and safety protocols, with fears of a few more. Yeo is set to miss another game due to concussion, while Barrass seems likely to return after a minor hamstring issue forced him to be a late withdrawal in round seven. Rioli faces a fitness test after receiving a cork against Richmond, while O'Neill seems unlikely after picking up a knee injury in that game. Ruckman Williams is touch and go for the round eight visit to Brisbane, potentially leaving the Eagles short in that department. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Tim English
|Hamstring
|1 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|TBC
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 3, 2022
Early prognosis
Wallis was substituted out of the Bulldogs win over Essendon with a foot issue that will be assessed this week. English and Keath will be assessed this week as they get back from their hamstring injuries. Darcy is continuing to build up his load and is likely to be seen about mid-season at VFL level. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list