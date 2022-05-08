Patrick Cripps in action for Carlton against Adelaide in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss doesn't believe Brownlow medal favourite Patrick Cripps will be in any trouble for his tackle on Lachie Murphy, which ultimately led to the Crow being subbed out of the game.

Murphy has a history of neck issues, having undergone surgery late last year, and landed heavily on his back in the tackle and got up holding his neck.

Stand-in coach Scott Burns did not have an update on the Crow post-match, other than to say the doctor had said he was too sore to continue to play.

Voss said he had no fears that Cripps would be suspended by the Match Review Officer for the tackle, despite it ending Murphy's afternoon.

"You're probably asking the wrong person, it would be slightly biased, but geez, I'd be staggered if it goes any further, to be honest," Voss said.

Cripps is in scintillating touch, finishing with 35 disposals, 12 score involvements, 10 clearances and two goals against the Crows.

He isn't the only Blue in red-hot form, with Charlie Curnow booting six (the second-highest individual game tally of his career) and Coleman medallist Harry McKay adding three of his own.

"We forget they haven't played a lot of football together, and they're really enjoying it," Voss said.

"They're loving being out there in their combination. We rarely see them in the same contest together, they're forming a really great relationship over the last little while. But what it's culminating in is we've got (other) forwards who are just as dangerous, and giving us the ability to keep the ball in our forward line a little bit longer.

"I don't think that Harry and Charlie mind having 74 inside 50s a game too much, so they got plenty of goes at it, and we were able to build that pressure on the opposition."

Voss said the club was hopeful Jack Martin's calf injury isn't too severe.

Carlton scored 42 points to Adelaide's two in the third quarter, resulting in a 48-point win, in what Burns described as an "avalanche" of a term despite putting a spare behind the ball.

"The third quarter was just an avalanche, it was hard to stop. Six-nil at centre bounce, it's pretty hard to resurrect that with the new rules, the 6-6-6. We lost contest inside and we lost contest behind the ball, and we just didn't get ball in hand for that period of time," Burns said.

"If you look at (Harry) Schoenberg, (Sam) Berry and (Jackson) Hately, those boys inside against that Carlton group, they were probably there two or three years ago with that same youthfulness. There's a bit of a difference once you do five or six pre-seasons compared to one, two or three.

"So yeah, it was hard for them, and 'Lairdy' (Rory Laird) was crook all week, and it was courageous just to get up and play this week. He battled as hard as he possibly could, but the numbers they got through there and the spring they get off their half-back line, we just couldn't control."