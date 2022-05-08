The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Eight has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Rhyan Mansell, Richmond, has been charged with Striking Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood, during the third quarter of the Round Eight match between Richmond and Collingwood played at the MCG on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mansell's late forearm on Ginnivan sees tempers flare An after-the-siren hit from Rhyan Mansell on Jack Ginnivan caused some action at three-quarter time

Jack Redden, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jarrod Berry, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Brisbane Lions and the West Coast Eagles played at the Gabba on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Incident assessed:

The incident involving the GWS Giants' Jesse Hogan and the Geelong Cats' Jed Bews from the first quarter of the Saturday match between the GWS Giants and the Geelong Cats was assessed. Hogan takes possession of the loose ball on the wing. Bews approaches to tackle from the opposite direction and high contact is made by Hogan on Bews. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Hogan's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.